UK identifies areas to search for critical raw materials.





Pembrokeshire, Wales, was one of the areas recognized by the British Geological Survey as potential deposits of important raw materials.

Several large areas in the UK were identified on Monday as promising locations to search for critical commodities, reflecting the country’s commitment to providing domestic supplies of rare earth minerals considered critical to the clean energy transition.

According to a report published by the British Geological Survey, eight regions across the country have been identified with suitable geology for the production of important raw materials such as lithium and graphite.

Critical raw materials are minerals of economic importance and can be used to make batteries and semiconductors essential for the global transition away from fossil fuels.

Some areas identified as “particularly worthwhile” for further investigation include parts of the Scottish Highlands, central Tyrone county in Northern Ireland, north-west Wales and Pembrokeshire, parts of Cumbria in England and south-west England.

This report is prepared on behalf of the government-funded Critical Minerals Intelligence Center, the country’s first center established to collect and analyze information on critical mineral supplies.

The mapping of these projected areas for critical commodities represents one of the first steps in the UK Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy. Its goal is to stimulate the growth of domestic capacity, making the country more resilient to disruptions in critical mineral supply chains.

The report’s authors emphasized that identifying a region as promising does not necessarily mean that it will be a target for exploration and mining.

They also note that the analysis focuses on geological evidence and does not consider possible development constraints or other social or environmental factors.

‘absolutely important to the way we live’

Eimear Deady, a mineral resources geologist with the British Geological Survey, said: “Only 1 in 1000 potential mineral exploration projects will result in an operating mine”.

“Much more research is needed, and once a prospector finds evidence of a commercially viable CRM deposit, it needs to go through a well-established planning process. Once a prospector finds evidence of a commercially viable CRM deposit, it’s an established planning process,” Deady said. .

“The areas we identified, along with the rest of the UK, are underexplored and more systematic research is needed to understand the potential availability of CRM in our country.”

The British Geological Survey said in a report that the UK has 18 metals and minerals on its Critical Commodity List, with another six commodities recognized as “high risk”.

Tungsten has been mined in the UK in recent years, but is now obtained almost exclusively from mining and refining operations in other countries.

Kathryn Goodenough, co-author of the report and chief geologist at the British Geological Survey, said some important raw materials, such as lithium, tin and graphite, are typically the primary products of mines, while others are produced as by-products.

“If mining for other commodities develops, it is always important for miners to evaluate the potential of CRM in their deposits,” said Goodenough.

“Other countries such as Canada, the United States, Norway, Sweden and Finland are also mapping their own geological potential as they understand the risks of continuing to rely entirely on global supply chains for minerals absolutely essential to our way of life. there is.”

