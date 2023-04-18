US officials investigated whether the alleged document leak had foreign ties





We still don’t know who this guy was talking to outside of the Discord server and if he had any other intention of leaking the documents beyond wanting to impress friends, said a fourth person, a former US intelligence official.

It is standard practice for investigators to consider a suspect’s potential ties to foreign governments and entities, particularly in absconding cases, said Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official and retired military officer. the CIA. Department of Defense and CIA employees are required to disclose any close and ongoing contact with foreigners, he noted.

If they find foreign links, that would mean the leak is probably even more damaging than believed. This could mean that it was orchestrated by a foreign government, or that documents were available to foreign officials long before they were made public.

A foreign connection could also open up Teixeira to more charges.

So far, Teixeira has been charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material. Each count carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, Teixeira violated two articles of the Espionage Law. If the government were to establish probable cause, it could add another charge for Teixeira under a separate section of the law that deals with gathering or providing defense information to assist a foreign government.

The former US intelligence official said that was unlikely to happen at this stage.

The Justice Department is investigating Teixeira. The Pentagon and intelligence agencies are also investigating the breach.

The Department of Defense closely monitors all employee activity on the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System, the secure intranet system that contains top secret and sensitive information, including information viewed, downloaded, and printed.

The Pentagon is also reviewing Teixeiras’ records, including his security clearance as part of the investigation, according to one of the people familiar with the investigation. The DoD hopes the review will help it decide if changes to procedures regarding access to classified documents should be made, the person said.

Teixeira is a computer specialist assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing, which gives him access to the computers of analysts tasked with aggregating intelligence for senior military commanders, said a fifth person, a Defense Department official.

The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment. The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to a request for comment.

Some news reports in recent days have suggested that people from other countries were members of the original server where Teixeira allegedly posted the documents. Others, however, have dismissed this claim. In an interview with The Washington Post, one of Teixeiras’ friends said any suggestion that the server members were Russian or Ukrainian was a fabrication.

According to another Washington Post report, users who interacted with Teixeira on Discord, the social media platform where the documents appeared, believed he posted the documents in part to educate them on how the government American operates in the world and partly to show its access.

Understanding Teixeira’s motivation is also important for the government to determine how to prevent such leaks in the future.

The leak allegedly made by Teixeira is different from past intelligence breaches, including those perpetrated by Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks. Teixeira is accused of disseminating the documents on social media, instead of packaging and filtering them in the press, and does not appear to have released the intelligence due to a specific ideology.

Teixeira reportedly posted the documents on a Discord server last year. In recent weeks, a member of this server posted them to a second Discord group before they began circulating more widely on other social media sites, including Telegram and Twitter.

The leaked documents contain extraordinary details of troop and battlefield movements from Kyiv and Moscow to Ukraine, as well as other global issues such as Iran’s development of its nuclear program, protests in Israel and China’s relations with Russia. They also reveal how much the United States spy on its adversaries and allies.

While POLITICO and numerous other outlets have obtained and reviewed over 50 of the classified documents, there appear to be possibly dozens more that have not been publicly released on social media. The Washington Post and the New York Times have unveiled several of these documents in recent days.

According to a document reviewed by POLITICO, at least one of the documents posted on Telegram appears to have been edited to include higher Ukrainian and lower Russian death rates. It is not known who modified the documents.

A woman who recently ended her enlisted service in the US Navy told the Wall Street Journal that she oversaw the Telegram channel where the altered documents were posted. This woman, Sarah Bils, 37, has previously posted pro-Russian content on social media, but denied editing the classified document. She also told the Journal that she deleted the materials from the channel as soon as she noticed they had been posted.

In an email to POLITICO, Bils said: I did not disclose the documents and did not participate in them. You are asking for the wrong entity. [The documents] were never in my possession.

While Bils’ link to the dissemination of the classified documents on other social media sites raises questions about his potential involvement in their tampering, there is no apparent connection between the former sailor and Teixeira.

