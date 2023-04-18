Prime Minister admits Britain needs more teachers after criticizing ‘anti-math mindset’ | political news





Rishi Sunak has admitted that the country will need more teachers to realize his ambition of having more students study mathematics by the age of 18.

The Prime Minister acknowledged this when announcing key policies first announced in January.

The plan will launch a new review of how mathematics is taught so that all students in the UK can study part of the subject without having to make it a compulsory subject.

An advisory group composed of mathematicians, educational leaders and business representatives is formed to assist the government.

It comes just a week before teachers are set to go on strike next on April 27 and May 2 in an ongoing dispute with the government over wages and working conditions.

There was some support for Mr Sunak’s announcement across the education sector, but critics warned that more professional teachers and more funding are needed to implement the policy.

The Liberal Democrats also criticized the announcement, claiming it violated rules regarding purdah, a name used to describe the period immediately preceding an election or referendum when communications restrictions apply.

The party sent a letter to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to report alleged rule violations ahead of May 4 local elections.

Rishi Sunak’s Mathematics Plan Is ‘The Flannel’, Labor Says

Mr Sunak pointed out the existing support for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. [STEM] Graduates like tax-free scholarships for teacher training acknowledged that “we already need and will need more math teachers.”

In his speech, Mr Sunak criticized “the cultural sense that it’s okay to be poor at math”, describing it as putting children “at a disadvantage” who do not have the necessary skills in the workplace.

“We need to change this anti-mathematics mindset. We need to start valuing numeracy for what it is. It’s a core skill as essential as reading,” said Mr. Sunak from a room of business leaders, students and teachers.

“I will not sit idly by and put my kids at a disadvantage because of the cultural sense that it’s okay to be bad at math.

“My campaign to change our national approach to math isn’t a nice thing to have. It’s about changing the way we value math in this country.”

“We cannot afford to have people whose poor numeracy skills are costing our economy tens of billions of dollars a year, or whose unemployment rates are twice as high as those with good numeracy skills,” he said.

“We need to fundamentally change our education system so that we can give young people the knowledge and skills they need to compete with the best in the world.”

It was also found that the government conducted a review of post-16 mathematics six years ago, but made a number of recommendations that were not implemented.

Reviewer Sir Adrian Smith was asked to examine the possibility of encouraging students to study mathematics by the age of 18, but rejected the idea due to concerns about the lack of resources in the education system.

Rishi Sunak is clearly passionate about his cause, but critics question his priorities.

Rob Powell

political correspondent

@robpowellnews

Rishi Sunak’s speeches on mathematics all lasted 8 minutes and 33 seconds.

To continue today’s topic; 513 seconds or about 14% of the time.

So this was not a real intervention. And the content wasn’t that new either.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister clearly has a passion for the cause, such as giving detailed and in-depth answers to reporters’ questions.

However, the specifics of his commitment to essential mathematics are decidedly vague. As it stands, this all seems to fall more in the “aspire” policy box than anything more practical or immediate.

At a time when school strikes mean that many students have days where they learn nothing, some students may question whether it is wise to place too much emphasis on relatively niche presentations for future coursework.

The impact this will have on broader economic growth is also debatable.

Yes, math knowledge will be essential for many modern workers as we enter an era shaped by artificial intelligence and automation.

But MPs will point to planning, tax and labor shortages as other more immediate factors holding back the economy.

Mr Sunak is in the realm of having to add up his totals over the coming months.

The UK has one of the lowest arithmetic skills among the 38 developed countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and is one of the few countries in the world where children do not have to learn mathematics until the age of 18.

Downing Street claims that about a third of children fail GCSE math and more than 8 million adults have lower arithmetic skills than a 9-year-old would expect.

When asked by Sky News’ Beth Rigby why not tackle education and help students pass their math GCSEs, Sunak replied, “We’re doing both.”

He said the government is changing the curriculum and sharing best teaching practices across schools, starting at the primary school level with various math hubs.

“I made a point. We’ve made progress. We’re up 10 points in the international rankings,” he said. “But we have to do more.

He rejected suggestions that the previous government had “dropped the ball” on math standards, saying “our track record in this area is excellent.”

But he conceded that the change won’t happen “overnight” and that the government will wait until after July to announce how it will implement its “math to 18” policy.

Prior to Prime Minister Sunak’s speech, Labor Party Shadow Education Minister Brigitte Phillipson said: “Once again the Prime Minister needs to show his hard work.

“But after 13 years of failing our children, the Conservative government is repeatedly missing its target for new math teachers, with math achievement gaps widening and existing teachers leaving in droves.

“Labor doesn’t need a new advisory group to make the right choices for our kids. We raise standards across America by investing more in thousands of teachers, including math teachers, by ending the tax cut for private schools. will increase.”

Read More Politics: NHS ‘Spending £1m a week on private ambulances for emergencies’ Labor attack ad for Rishi Sunak is not a mistake, ‘more to come’ analysis: Rishi Sunak may be bold, but his The strike nightmare isn’t over.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

0:29 Villarate or Bai Latte? Sunak Meets Biden

“Solving poor arithmetic problems should start much earlier than age 16,” said Sam Sims, president of the charity National Numeracy.

But Geoff Barton, secretary-general of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the move “seems to be an attempt to divert attention away from one of the most pressing issues in UK education: industry disputes fueled by the encroachment on teacher salaries.” . Conditions and resulting risks in recruiting and retaining sufficient staff.

Click to subscribe to the Sophy Ridge on Sunday podcast.

“This severe shortage directly undermines the prime minister’s ambitions as it means that there are not enough math teachers to provide even the existing requirements, let alone expand math to all students up to the age of 18.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/anti-maths-mindset-needs-to-change-so-uks-economy-can-grow-rishi-sunak-says-12859176 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related