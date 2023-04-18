US arrests 2 people for allegedly operating a secret Chinese police outpost in New York





Washington — The FBI has arrested two defendants accused of establishing and operating an illegal Chinese police station in central New York to influence and intimidate dissidents critical of the Chinese government in the United States, the department announced Monday. of Justice.

“Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping, 59, of Manhattan are charged with conspiracy to act as agents of the Chinese government and obstruction of justice. In a 30-page affidavit accompanying a criminal complaint, an FBI agent alleged that the defendants established a secret police station under the direction of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) in an office building in Manhattan.

The Justice Department said the pair helped open the outpost in 2022 and cut communications with an MPS official once they learned of the FBI investigation. Both are scheduled to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later Monday.

“It is simply outrageous that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security thinks it can get away with establishing a secret and illegal police station on American soil to help it export repression and overthrow our rule of law. “said Kurt Ronnow, acting deputy director. of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. “This case is a powerful reminder that the People’s Republic of China will stop at nothing to bend people to their will and silence the messages they don’t want anyone to hear.”

In a separate complaint, nearly three dozen MPS officers were accused of using fake social media accounts to intimidate Chinese dissidents in the United States and spreading “official government propaganda and narratives of the PRC to counter pro-democracy rhetoric by Chinese dissidents,” the Justice Department said. said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

The 34 defendants, all believed to reside in China, are believed to have worked as part of an elite task force known as the “912 Special Project Working Group” to locate and harass Chinese dissidents around the world in an effort to to silence criticism of the Chinese government. Others are accused of disrupting online meetings where topics critical of the Chinese government were discussed, unsealed charging documents show Monday.

The group reportedly operated a farm of thousands of fake social media profiles on sites like Twitter to spread Chinese government propaganda and recruit agents in the United States to do the same. In one instance, members of the 912 Group allegedly targeted a virtual anti-communism conference called by a Chinese dissident with loud music, threats and vulgarities.

Ten other people, including six MPS officers, are accused of attempting to censor the political and religious speech of people in the United States who were critical of the Chinese government.

“As alleged, the PRC government is deploying its national police and Special Project 912 task force not as an instrument to enforce the law and protect public safety, but rather as a troll farm attacking people in our country for exercising freedom of speech in a way that the PRC government finds distasteful, and also spreading propaganda whose sole purpose is to sow division in the United States,” said Breon Peace, the prosecutor of the Eastern District of New York, in a press release.

Monday’s charges, the first aimed at secret Chinese police outposts anywhere in the world, are the latest in the Justice Department’s efforts to combat a transnational crackdown on foreign dissidents living in the United States. Last year, federal prosecutors indicted more than a dozen defendants, mostly Chinese officials, who allegedly participated in schemes to repatriate critics of the Chinese government, obtain secret information about a US investigation into a company Chinese telecommunications companies and recruit spies to act as agents of the Chinese regime in the United States

And in January, the Justice Department charged three men with plotting to murder an Iranian journalist living in the United States for her outspoken criticism of the Iranian regime. The men, from the United States, Iran and the Czech Republic, were charged with murder-for-hire in an unsealed indictment in federal court in New York.

