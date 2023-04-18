There’s a New Fastest Internet Provider in the United States





Every quarter of the year, internet speed testing company Ookla releases data collected from millions of people using its Speedtest.net tool to determine which internet provider offers the fastest median download speeds. When it comes to awarding the title of America’s fastest landline internet service provider, Spectrum and Xfinity have been swapping places since last summer. Now the verdict for the first three months of 2023 is in and Spectrum is back on top.

Spectrum, Charter Communications’ internet service provider, took pole position with a median download speed of just under 235 megabits per second, beating out previous quarter winner Comcast’s Xfinity, which finished in the first quarter. of 2023 with a median download speed of just under 233 Mbps.

Shopping for faster internet speed? We send you the fastest Internet options, so you don’t have to find them. Fastest Providers in US Provider Median Download SpeedSpectrum 235MbpsXfinity 233MbpsCox 219MbpsOptimum 196MbpsFrontier 190MbpsVerizon 186MbpsAT&T Internet 180Mbps

To be considered a top ISP in the country in this survey, an ISP must appear in 3% or more of the total test data taken during the three-month period. For example, EPB, a provider in Chattanooga, Tennessee, offers the fastest home internet plan in the country at 25 gigabits per second (or 25,000 Mbps). But since it’s only available in that part of the country, it won’t appear on the national list (although it’s certainly top of the list for Tennessee).

It should also be noted that the 3% threshold is based on data from customer testing across the country, not simply that a provider covers 3% of the country. T-Mobile Home Internet, for example, is now available in 60% of the country, according to the 2022 Communications Market Report released by the Federal Communications Commission in December 2022. However, its customer base, which has grown to more than 2, 6 million subscribers, was not big enough to be considered in this list.

The Ookla speed test information does not use the average (or average) of its data set, but the median, which tries to better represent how the typical user might feel.

Although Spectrum’s speed test results with Ookla got a median download speed of 235 Mbps, that doesn’t equate to every Spectrum subscriber getting at least 235 Mbps. It also doesn’t mean that some Spectrum subscribers won’t see speeds faster than this – Spectrum offers a gigabit plan with download speeds of 940 Mbps. It’s just a good taste of what a typical US customer might experience with their Internet service.

Will Spectrum keep this place of choice? Can Xfinity bounce back? Or will Cox, who took the lead from April to June 2022, find his way back to the top? We will monitor what happens with the results of the second quarter of 2023.

