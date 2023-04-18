US arrests two for setting up Chinese ‘secret police station’ in New York





NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) – U.S. federal agents arrested two New York residents on Monday for allegedly operating a Chinese “secret police station” in Manhattan’s Chinatown in connection, prosecutors say, with a a crackdown on Beijing’s alleged targeting of dissidents. .

Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, are charged with conspiracy to act as agents of the Chinese government without informing US authorities and obstruction of justice. They were released on bail after an initial appearance in federal court in Brooklyn.

A 2022 investigation published by Spanish advocacy group Safeguard Defenders reported that China had set up “gas stations” abroad, including in New York, that illegally worked with Chinese police to pressure fugitives to return to China.

The Chinese government said there are centers outside China run by local volunteers, not Chinese police, that aim to help Chinese citizens renew their documents and provide other services.

The Justice Department has stepped up investigations into what it calls “transnational repression” by US adversaries such as China and Iran to intimidate political opponents living in the United States.

“We cannot and will not tolerate the Chinese government’s persecution of pro-democracy activists who have sought refuge in this country,” Brooklyn’s top federal prosecutor Breon Peace told reporters.

Prosecutors on Monday unveiled charges against 34 Chinese officials for allegedly operating a “troll farm” and harassing dissidents online, including disrupting their meetings on US technology platforms.

They also added eight Chinese government officials as defendants in a case announced in 2020 accusing a former China-based Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) executive of disrupting video meetings commemorating the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square. .

The indicted officials are all at large.

[1/7]During a hearing at a Brooklyn courthouse in New York, United States, on April 17, 2023 in this sketch of the courtroom. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

“By suing Chinese citizens under the guise of ‘transnational repression’, the US side is exercising long-arm jurisdiction on the basis of fabricated charges. This is pure political manipulation, and the purpose is to smear China’s image,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States.

HELP LOCATE “FUGITIVES”

Lu and Chen are both U.S. citizens who run a nonprofit whose mission is to provide a social gathering place for residents of China’s Fujian province, prosecutors said.

Prior to its fall 2022 closure, the New York men’s operation occupied an entire floor in a nondescript building in Chinatown near the Manhattan Bridge.

Peace said the site was used “at least” for government services like helping some Chinese citizens renew their driver’s license – an activity that should have been disclosed to US authorities. But he said it was also used for more “sinister” activities.

In 2022, Lu helped open the so-called police station and was asked by the Chinese government to locate an individual living in California who was considered a pro-democracy activist, they added. In 2018, Lu sought to persuade an individual considered a fugitive by China to return home, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Lu and Chen admitted to the FBI that they had suppressed communications with a Chinese government official.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a US Senate committee in November that he was “very concerned” about the presence of such stations in US cities.

Prosecutors have previously charged more than a dozen Chinese nationals and others with conducting surveillance and harassment campaigns against dissidents living in the United States, including trying to forcibly repatriate people that China considered fugitives.

Reporting by Luc Cohen and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-charges-two-new-yorkers-with-conspiring-act-chinese-agents-statement-2023-04-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related