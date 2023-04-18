McCarthy calls for spending caps to raise US debt ceiling | Political news





Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy denounces US debt as a ticking time bomb in a major speech in New York.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pledged on Monday to pass legislation to raise the national debt ceiling on the condition of capping future federal spending at 1%.

In a high-profile speech at the New York Stock Exchange, McCarthy, the Republican leader who is celebrating his 100th day as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, lambasted President Joe Biden for refusing to engage in budget reduction negotiations to avoid a debt crisis.

He called the nations debt burden a ticking time bomb and denounced Biden as missing as the deadline to raise the debt ceiling approaches.

Since the president continues to hide, House Republicans will act, McCarthy said.

His speech on Wall Street comes as Washington heads into a potential fiscal crisis over the need to raise the nations debt ceiling, now at $31 trillion, and avoid a federal default. The Treasury Department said it was taking extraordinary steps to keep paying its bills, but the money will run out this summer.

McCarthy faces her own challenges. With his slim majority and weak grip on power, he was unable to rally his troops around a budget cut proposal he could take to the White House as a starting point for negotiations.

Yet McCarthy pledged to push a bill through the House that would raise the nations debt ceiling for a year, placing the issue squarely in the middle of the 2024 presidential election. He paired that pledge with a plan to bring federal spending back to fiscal year 2022 levels and cap future spending at no more than one percent.

Republicans also want to tie policy priorities, including cuts to federal backstop benefit programs for the poorest Americans, to debt negotiations.

The White House said ahead of McCarthy’s speech that a speech was not a plan, rejecting his overture and continuing to press the Republican leader to approve a debt ceiling increase without any strings attached.

There is a responsible solution to the debt limit: fix it quickly, without risk or hostage-taking, said White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

Once a matter of routine, the need for Congress to pass legislation raising the nations debt ceiling has increasingly become a political weapon, and one particularly used by Republicans as leverage for their political priorities.

McCarthy is working hard to unite the five families from the various caucuses, including the Freedom Caucus, the Republican Study Committee and others in the House Republican majority around a plan that could be presented to Biden to start negotiations.

Federal spending soared during the COVID-19 crisis, hitting $7.4 trillion in 2021, before falling back to $6.2 trillion in fiscal year 2022, Treasury Department data shows. . The indebtedness of nations has also risen steadily, doubling under the administration of former President George W Bush with the 9/11 wars abroad and rising again under the administration of President Barack Obama as spending increased. and that tax revenues were falling during the Great Recession.

The nation runs more than $1 trillion in annual deficits, and the last time the federal budget was balanced was in 2001.

McCarthy noted that former President Ronald Reagan also warned against government spending. The cuts House Republicans want to make aren’t draconian, McCarthy said.

Once, his speech was interrupted by applause from leaders and others at the stock exchange.

The White House and Democrats in Congress have been unwilling to engage in talks with Republicans, saying Congress simply needs to raise the debt ceiling unconditionally to keep the government paying its already racked up bills.

The split-screen exhibit in New York, however, showed the challenges ahead for McCarthy focusing on budget issues.

As the speaker delivered his speech, his Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan convened a New York court hearing focused in part on District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The Manhattan District Attorney had come under intense scrutiny after his office indicted former President Donald Trump on felony charges related to alleged silent money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and a Playboy model who both claim to have had sex with them.

