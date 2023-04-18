40 Chinese National Police officers charged with transnational crackdown plans targeting US residents | Takeover bid





Two criminal complaints filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York were released today in federal court in Brooklyn charging 44 defendants with various crimes related to efforts by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Department of Public Security (MPS) to harass Chinese nationals residing in the New York metropolitan area and elsewhere in the United States. The defendants, including 40 MPS officers and two officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), allegedly carried out transnational crackdown programs targeting US residents whose political views and actions are disfavored by the PRC government, such as the defense of democracy in the PRC.

In both schemes, the defendants created and used fake social media accounts to harass and intimidate PRC dissidents residing overseas and sought to suppress the freedom of expression of dissidents on the platform. an American telecommunications company (Company-1). The defendants charged in these schemes are believed to reside in the PRC or elsewhere in Asia and are still at large.

These cases demonstrate how far the PRC government will go to silence and harass U.S. people who exercise their basic rights to speak out against PRC oppression, including illegally operating a U.S.-based technology company, the official said. Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Department of Justice. Departments National Security Division. These actions violate our laws and are an affront to our democratic values ​​and fundamental human rights.

China’s Ministry of Public Security has used agents to target people of Chinese descent who had the courage to denounce the Chinese Communist Party in one case by covertly spreading propaganda to undermine confidence in our democratic processes and, in another, by suppressing American video conferencing users freedom of speech, said Acting Deputy Director Kurt Ronnow of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. We will not tolerate the CCP’s repression in its efforts to threaten, harass, and intimidate people here in the United States. The FBI will continue to confront the Chinese government’s efforts to violate our laws and suppress the rights and freedoms of people in our country.

Disclosure: U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York is recused and did not participate in the case titled United States v. Julien Jin et al., 20-mj-1103.

United States v. UNITED STATES. Yunpeng Bai, et al.

The two-count complaint charges 34 MPS officers with conspiracy to transmit interstate threats and conspiracy to commit interstate harassment. All of the defendants are believed to reside in the PRC and are still at large.

As alleged, the officers worked with the Beijing PHM office and are or were assigned to an elite task force called the Special Project 912 Task Force (the Task Force). The Group’s objective is to target Chinese dissidents located worldwide, including in the United States.

As alleged, the PRC government is deploying its national police and Special Project 912 task force not as an instrument to enforce the law and protect public safety, but rather as a troll farm attacking people in our country for exercising freedom of speech in a way that the PRC government finds distasteful and also disseminates propaganda whose sole purpose is to sow divisions within the United States, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said for the Eastern District of New York. I commend the investigative team for comprehensively uncovering the insidiousness of a state-directed criminal scheme directed against United States residents.

The complaint alleges that members of the group created thousands of fake personas online on social media sites, including Twitter, to target Chinese dissidents with online harassment and threats. These online personalities also disseminated official PRC government propaganda and narratives to counter the pro-democracy rhetoric of Chinese dissidents. As alleged, for example, members of the group created and maintained the fake social media accounts via temporary email addresses, posted official PRC government content, and interacted with other users online to prevent group accounts only flood a given social media platform. The Group tracks members’ performance in fulfilling their online responsibilities and rewards Group members who successfully operate multiple personas online without being detected by the social media companies that host the platforms or by other users of the platforms. platforms.

The investigation also revealed official MPS assignments to members of the Group to write articles and videos based on certain themes targeting, for example, the activities of Chinese dissidents located overseas or the policies of the US government.

As alleged, the defendants also attempted to recruit American persons to act as unwitting agents of the PRC government by disseminating PRC government propaganda or narratives. On several occasions, the defendants used online personalities to contact people deemed to be sympathetic and supportive of the PRC governments’ narratives and asked those people to broadcast the Group’s content.

Additionally, Group members have taken repeated affirmative action to have Chinese dissidents and their meetings removed from the Company-1 platform. For example, members of the Group disrupted efforts by dissidents to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre via videoconference by posting threats against participants via the platforms’ chat function. In another Company-1 videoconference on the subject of the fight against communism organized by a dissident from the PRC, the members of the Group flooded the videoconference and drowned out the meeting with loud music and vulgar shouting and shouting. threats directed against pro-democracy participants.

United States v. Julien Jin, et al.

This amended complaint charges 10 people, including a former employee of the PRC-based Company 1, six MPS officers and two CAC officials, with conspiracy to commit interstate harassment and unlawful conspiracy to transfer means of identification. Nine of the defendants are believed to reside in the PRC and remain at large. The tenth defendant is believed to reside in Indonesia or the PRC and is also still at large.

The amended complaint accusing a former employee of a US telecommunications company based in the PRC illustrates the insider threat faced by US companies operating in the PRC, said First Assistant US Attorney Pokorny for the Eastern District of New York , who thanked company-1 for its cooperation. in the government investigation. As alleged, Julien Jin and his co-conspirators from the Ministry of Public Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China armed the American telecommunications company he worked for to intimidate and silence dissidents and enforce the law of the PRC at the expense of Chinese activists in New York, among others. places, who had taken refuge in this country to peacefully express their opinions in favor of democracy.

These cases demonstrate that the Chinese Communist Party has once again attempted to intimidate, harass and suppress Chinese dissidents in the United States, said Deputy Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. In the United States, freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our democracy, and the FBI will work tirelessly to uphold everyone’s right to speak freely without fear of reprisal from the CCP. These complex investigations exposed an MPS-wide effort to suppress individuals using the US Communications Platform and fake social media accounts to censor political and religious speech.

In December 2020, the Department first announced charges against Julien Jin in connection with its efforts to disrupt a series of meetings on the Company-1 platform held in May and June 2020 commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Jin served as Company-1’s main liaison with the PRC government’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies. In this capacity, he regularly responded to requests from the PRC government to end meetings and block users on Company-1’s video communication platform.

As detailed in the original complaint, Jin and others conspired to use Company 1’s US systems to censor the political and religious speech of individuals located in the United States and elsewhere under the direction of the PRC government. For example, Jin and others interrupted meetings held on the Company-1 platform to discuss politically sensitive topics unacceptable to the PRC government, including the Tiananmen Square Massacre. Jin and his co-conspirators fabricated evidence of alleged misconduct to get US-based Company 1 employees to end the meetings.

Allegations in the Amended Complaint Reveal that Jin Worked Directly with and Received Orders from the MPS and CAC Defendants to Disrupt Meetings on the Company-1 Platform and that the Co-Defendants Targeted Dissident Speech based in the United States on the Company-1 platform. since 2018.

Beginning in 2018, Jin and his co-defendants repeatedly sought to end video chat meetings hosted by a Chinese dissident residing in New York who strongly criticized the PRC government and the Chinese Communist Party. After the CAC asked Company-1 to end meetings of dissidents on Company-1’s platform, Jin worked to identify all accounts associated with the dissident, ensured that meetings related to the dissident be hosted in a quarantined area, i.e. on a server with known delays in response time and then worked to block all accounts associated with the dissident. Similarly, in 2019, Jin collaborated with the MPS and CAC to block accounts seeking to commemorate the Tiananmen Square Massacre.

The FBI Field Office in Washington investigated the cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander A. Solomon, Antoinette N. Rangel, Ian C. Richardson, Nicholas J. Moscow, and Jessica K. Weigel from the Eastern District of New York, and Attorney Scott A. Claffee from the National Security Divisions Counter- espionage and export The control section continues the business.

The FBI has created a website for victims to report efforts by foreign governments to stalk, intimidate, or assault people in the United States. Please visit: www.fbi.gov/investigate/counterintelligence/transnational-repression.

