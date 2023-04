US sells $259 million worth of F-16 equipment to Turkey

WASHINGTON, April 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration notified Congress on Monday of plans to sell Turkey avionics software upgrades for its current fleet of F-16 fighter jets, a deal assessed at $259 million.

The deal, first reported by Reuters earlier on Monday, goes ahead with the sale of Turkey’s aircraft modernization package, after U.S. congressional committee leaders gave informal approval.

A broader deal, NATO member Turkey’s request to buy billions of dollars worth of F-16s, remains in limbo amid continued opposition in Congress.

If approved by Congress during the official approval process, the package would be the first major military sale to Turkey that Congress has approved in years.

“Trkiye is a longtime and valued NATO ally,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “The Biden administration supports Trkiyes’ efforts to bring the avionics of its F-16 fleet up to standard.”

The spokesperson noted that the upgrade will improve interoperability between Turkish and NATO systems by updating its communications and will also provide upgrades to strengthen security measures such as a ground collision avoidance system.

The F-16 modernization deal follows Turkey’s endorsement of Finland’s membership of the NATO military alliance and signs of easing tensions between Turkey and neighboring Greece before next month’s Turkish elections.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) will be the prime contractor for the deal.

The package is separate from the proposed sale of $20 billion in new Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters and nearly 80 retrofit kits that Turkey requested in October 2021.

The smaller package was approved after the administration pushed lawmakers to approve it to send a “positive signal” to Ankara, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Approval does not mean the larger sale will receive the green light from Congress, as U.S. lawmakers seek assurances from Turkey on issues that go beyond NATO’s northern expansion.

These issues include the definitive easing of tensions with Greece, refraining from an invasion in northern Syria and the application of sanctions against Russia.

Such conditions are likely to irritate Turkey, which has said the United States has “endless” demands over the sale of F-16s and that Washington’s behavior is not fair.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Patricia Zengerle

Thomson Reuters

Patricia Zengerle has reported from over 20 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and China. An award-winning national security and foreign policy journalist based in Washington who has also worked as an editor, Patricia has appeared on NPR, C-Span and other programs, spoken at the National Press Club and attended the panel discussion. media from the Hoover Institution. She is a recipient of the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/biden-administration-advance-small-f-16-equipment-sale-turkey-sources-2023-04-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related