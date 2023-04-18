Domestic Violence Victims Advised to Turn Off Their Phones for UK Emergency Alert Test | domestic violence





People at risk of domestic violence have been advised to turn off any mobile devices they wish to hide next Sunday as ministers prepare to launch the first national tests of a new emergency alert system.

Alerts will sound like sirens on people’s phones and tablets. However, there are concerns that the location of the secret device may be leaked during the test at 3pm on Sunday.

The government emphasized that the alarm will not sound if the phone is turned off or set to airplane mode.

The advice was issued after consultation with domestic violence charities, which warned that there are very real risks for those at risk of domestic violence. Many people keep a second phone as a lifeline that can help them run away from an assailant.

The government said people should follow the shelter charity’s advice and turn their devices off or put them on airplane mode for the duration of the test.

On Monday, Emma Pickering, Refuge’s senior operational technology abuse manager, said: These alerts are delivered with a loud siren even when the device is silent and can alert an abuser to a hidden device.

We are pleased that the government is now issuing a proactive communication highlighting the real dangers of these warnings to survivors of domestic violence who may have hidden or secret phones.

The Refuges Skills-Based Abuse and Economic Empowerment team has created two videos on how to turn off these warnings on both Android phones and iPhones for anyone concerned that these warnings could endanger their safety. We want to make sure that as many survivors as possible know how to turn off these warnings on hidden devices.

More information about your device security, such as your location settings or privacy settings.

The government explained that the alert system was not intended to be used in the presence of looting terrorists, as alerts could indicate where people were hiding.

Instead, alerts are initially intended for use in cases of life-threatening extreme weather. However, they can diverge over time, including other forms of terrorist attacks, as well as events that may require clearing the area, such as car bombs, nuclear threats, and dangerous criminals.

Under no circumstances should they be used only where there is a potential for danger to life or limb or serious damage to property.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

In addition to those at risk of violence, the government said people who don’t want to be distracted or disturbed, such as those who are scheduled to drive at 3pm on Sunday, should also disable the feature or turn off their phones.

The system will send an emergency alert to the device that will sound for 10 seconds and a notification will pop up that must be cleared before the phone can be used again.

Hear the new UK disaster alert ringing in the phone in this April 23 video.

Most devices should pick up a signal immediately, but some devices may need to be turned off for a minute or so to stop beeping. The beep does not sound when the signal broadcast is interrupted. Unlike SMS, you will not be notified later if you turn the power back on later.

In the UK, call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247 or visit Womens Aid. The domestic violence hotline in the United States is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Australia’s National Domestic Violence Advice Service is on 1800 737 732. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/apr/17/domestic-abuse-victims-turn-off-phones-uk-emergency-alert-test The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related