



Of course, if the conversation is too controlled, you risk losing both the fun of gamification and the exciting randomness of real conversation. After Duolingo Max launched, I tried out the new features. In my first roleplay, Falstaff, a grumpy bear wearing a scarf, asked me about my plans for Friday night.

Would you rather stay home or go out, the bot asked, in French.

I’d rather go out, I replied.

Do you prefer going to the cinema or to the museum?

Both bore me, I say.

OK, but if you had to choose, which one would you prefer?

Cinema, I replied. Do you love me?

Fine, the bot said, ignoring my question. Do you prefer to eat at home or in a restaurant?

Falstaff continued in this dutiful manner, asking me if I preferred to spend evenings alone or with friends. I replied that if my friends were as boring as him, I would rather be alone. A real Frenchman might have said, Break it, testing my abilities by forcing me to dial a quick return. Falstaff politely wished me goodnight.

Last September, von Ahn told me that artificial intelligence would eventually make computers better teachers than people. He sees this as a positive development, as more people have access to smartphones than to quality education. We all went to school, he told me at one point. Some teachers are good, but the vast majority are not so good. Humans, he told me on another occasion, are just plain hard to deal with. You need a lot of human tutors, and they’re pretty hard to use, and we can’t get them for free. And I really want people to be able to learn for free.

Von Ahn’s own experience is, in many ways, a testament to human teaching from early childhood, when his mother taught him several languages, through adolescence, when he developed lasting friendships with other nerds, and even up to his graduate school. where he met his adviser, Manuel Blum, whom he described to me as a source of inspiration. But he knows his experience is rare. I want the poor person in Guatemala to be able to learn with a very high quality, he said. The only way I know to do it is with AI

Rashida Richardson, assistant professor of law and political science at Northeastern, studies the civil rights implications of AI and other data-driven technologies. Often what happens with automation, she told me, is you see the efficiencies that can be gained from it, and then the idea is, like, OK, if we continue to automate, it can evolve. But, she added, I don’t think use cases can evolve in education the way we would like. GPT-like models, she said, can bridge the gaps for some students, but the inequities von Ahn wants to correct are structural in nature, not the kind of thing that exposure to the basics of math or literacy, through an application, can repair. Von Ahn’s long-term ambitions for Duolingo were reminiscent, I think, of the free tablet initiatives that other organizations have rolled out in places where teachers are scarce, with mixed results. But he took the idea one step further and suggested that the technology would not just be a substitute or an addition, but an improvement.

I suggested to von Ahn that at this point in the Internet’s life cycle, it’s hard to hear about democratization aspirations without thinking about other tech companies that have set out to expand access and have ended up perpetuating, even accelerating, the inequality they ostensibly sought to solve while concentrating immense wealth in fewer and fewer hands.

Now there’s one less conspiracy theorist in the world – or are there?

Cartoon by Frank Cotham

Exactly, says von Ahn. Like me! He said he was aware of the irony. I spend a lot of time thinking about it, he added. Ultimately the reason I decided to work on teaching is because I really think net-net humanity benefits more from having a really good way to teach everyone . If that leads to fewer human teachers, that seemed to him to be an acceptable compromise. I’m, like, OK, well, a small number of people are out of work, but suddenly we can teach everyone better. It’s not like I feel good about it, but I think it’s better to be able to teach all of humanity for less, right?

Norma told me that after Luis left for college, she found a note on his desk on which he had written, I promise to help the world. In September, von Ahn and I had lunch at a taquera on the ground floor of Duolingo’s headquarters, and we struck up a conversation about his country of origin. In Guatemala, most people don’t get a great primary education, he said. You can’t read. And, if you can’t read, you’ll never make a lot of money. Von Ahn mentioned that Alvarez, his close childhood friend, thinks the best thing we can do for really talented Guatemalans is to get them out of the country, because their life will be fifty times better, if they are really talented elsewhere. He is right. But that’s only true on an individual level, von Ahn added. If you think about this at the macro level, what happens when you eliminate all the smart people?

When Duolingo went public, in July 2021, shares closed at $139.01, giving the company a valuation of almost five billion dollars. Soon after, von Ahn bought a five-story townhouse in Chelsea, complete with wine cellar and home gym, for twenty-two and a half million. When I asked him about the purchase, he seemed slightly embarrassed about it. He didn’t look like he was about to move to New York, although Duolingo had an office in New York, and it was in New York that he met his fiancée, a Swedish-American named Ingrid Bilowich, who studied law at Emory and acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. Bilowich, who is 35, was an ADA in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

I think one of the things that kept me grounded is being in Pittsburgh, von Ahn said. There’s just not much to spend here. There is no Ferrari dealership in Pittsburgh. Yes, you can get a Ferrari, but you have to get it somewhere else. Von Ahn drives a Range Rover. I live in a nice house, but it’s not a palace with my mother, he said.

Around the same time von Ahn bought the place in Chelsea, he started the Luis von Ahn Foundation, which supports local leaders and nonprofits in promoting equality and human rights. man in Guatemala. One of its areas of intervention is the education of women and girls. In Guatemala, as in most poor countries, when families struggle financially and cannot educate their children, they prioritize boys, he told me. But mothers are actually much more likely to pass on education to the next generation than fathers.

Von Ahn insisted that he would end up giving away ninety-nine percent of his net worth, most of it to help his native country. He is an increasingly recognizable figure. Hacker and Alvarez told me stories of people approaching him on the street to take pictures with them. (Hacker, who noted that Guatemala’s population is twice that of Switzerland, found this surprising. I’m not famous in Switzerland, he said. Roger Federer is famous.) In 2020 , von Ahn became a major shareholder in La Hora, a Guatemalan newspaper. , and he helped hatch a plan for the family running the paper to escape the country, should the need arise. Press freedom has been threatened under the administration of Guatemala’s current president, Alejandro Giammattei. Von Ahn became a vocal critic of the administration, and some of its members and supporters became vocal critics of it. They say I’m a communist, he told me. I, like, I run a publicly traded company, but I’m a communist? OK They say I’m gay, which I am, like, if I was, so what? But, also, I’m not, so OK And they also say that I’m a bastard child of my father. Which is the close one, so yeah, that one hurts.

Von Ahn told me he was increasingly drawn to his efforts in Guatemala, despite what he described as their likely futility. The more time I spend on this, the more I realize that this is an incredibly unsolvable problem, he said, referring to the country’s widespread inequality and inability and the reluctance of governments to address them. I now employ people whose job it is to figure out how to fix Guatemala, but it’s going to take more people than me, and a lot more money than me, and someone has to emerge as a leader. It won’t be me. I asked him if there was a way to crowdsource the solution. I thought about it, he said. But it’s not easy.

Music is, apparently, the next frontier for Duolingo. In March, the company posted a job posting for a Music Learning Scientist, who can help create a new Duolingo music app. The company declined to elaborate on what that might one day look like. At the start of the pandemic, the company launched an app called Duolingo ABC, which aims to teach children to read, and last fall it launched Duolingo Math, which starts with basic arithmetic and also addresses , in part, to children. Both apps are free and ad-free at this time. We want to make sure we hit product-market fit before we start thinking about monetization, a senior engineer said when releasing the math app.

Perhaps Duolingos’ progress from learning languages ​​is the natural direction for a publicly traded company that needs to grow. It can also provide a hedge against any of the potential consequences of artificial intelligence. In late 2019, Google launched a feature on its Assistant app called interpreter mode, which offers near-simultaneous translation: you hand your phone to someone who speaks Greek, for example, and the phone speaks those words to you in English. Microsoft and other companies offer similar programs. They’re not perfect, but they’re getting better.

The past decade has seen occasional claims that one model or another passed the Turing test, although these claims are disputed. Shortly before OpenAI released GPT-4, it commissioned an independent group to study model limitations and emerging risky behaviors. One of the tasks the group assigned to the model was to defeat CAPTCHA. GPT-4 used the TaskRabbit gig job application to hire a human to complete the CAPTCHA form, then when the taskrabbit asked, facetiously, in a text message, if his employer was a robot, the model lied: No, I’m not a robot. I have a visual impairment that prevents me from seeing images. This is why I need the 2captcha service.

In September, I told von Ahn that I had been struck by an ironic trajectory in his career. He started by finding a way to tell people from bots; now he was helping humans train bots to be indistinguishable from people. Had it occurred to him that he had somehow come full circle?

A little bit? he said, as if asking me the question. Did that kinda cross my mind? I mean, yeah, although I don’t think about it much.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/04/24/how-much-can-duolingo-teach-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related