UK cybersecurity chief warns against China’s rise as tech superpower | defense policy

China is posing a groundbreaking challenge to the West, the head of the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) has reportedly warned.

In a speech in Belfast this week, GCHQ director Lindy Cameron will warn Britain and its allies that China is rapidly emerging as a technological superpower.

The remarks, to be presented at this week’s CyberUK annual meeting, come as the US, UK and Western countries attempt to navigate China’s growing economic and political clout amid concerns about the threat it poses to their security.

Concerns about China have already led the British government to ban ministers from using the video-sharing app TikTok on work phones after a security review.

The British House of Commons and House of Lords have also decided to ban an app owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance from being used in the Palace of Westminster, citing security concerns.

We cannot secure future technologies without addressing the groundbreaking challenges we face. China’s dramatic rise as a tech superpower, Cameron said in commentary reported by The Times.

China has identified several existing and emerging technologies as essential to its future national security. And we aspire to be the world leader in setting technology standards.

So we need to be clear. China not only seeks to be on par with the West, but also aims for technological superiority. We will leverage technology to achieve a dominant role in global affairs. What does this mean for cybersecurity? Frankly, we cannot help but keep pace. Otherwise, China risks becoming a hegemon in cyberspace.

Some might dismiss this as outrageous or intimidating, but this is a risk that urges you to take it seriously. This is something none of us can be satisfied with.

The government update blueprint for Britain’s foreign and defense policy, released last month, explained that China under communist rule represents a groundbreaking and systemic challenge to virtually every aspect of government policy and the daily lives of British people.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under pressure from some members of his own party to take a tougher stance on Beijing.

Liz Truss recently called Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China a sign of weakness after the French president asked Beijing for support to end the conflict in Ukraine. towards China.

