UK Unemployment Rising While Wage Growth Rising Faster Than Expected | business news





According to official figures, Britain’s unemployment rate soared to 3.8% in the three months to February, and wage growth was faster than expected.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate rose from 3.7 per cent as the number of unemployed for more than six months surged.

Despite the fact that part-time jobs and the self-employed led the increase in the employment rate, it showed an upward trend.

There was also a signal from the broader ONS figure of upward pressure on the unemployment rate as the number of people filing unemployment benefits increased by 28,200 in March.

The data also showed a further drop in job vacancies from 47,000 to 1.1 million in the three months to March.

“This reflects industry-wide uncertainty as survey respondents continue to cite economic pressures as a barrier to hiring,” ONS said.

Total salary, including bonuses, increased at an annual rate of 5.9% in the three months to February.

That’s up from the 5.7% measured last month and a period when energy-led inflation remained at a 40-year high of 10%.

The inflation rate is currently 10.4%.

Regular wage increases were fixed at 6.6%.

The pace of wage growth is a closely watched metric as the cost of living crisis evolves.

The Bank of England has called for a wage curb as strike action over wages is hurting several sectors, including the NHS.

2:30 strike leveling UK economy

It has been feared that raising wages to meet inflation will only spur demand, putting upward pressure on economic prices.

The following policy makers meet in May. By then, we’ll know if inflation has eased into the single digits.

ONS data showed that the gap between public and private sector income growth continues to narrow as more consensus is reached.

There is good news in that the non-economic activity rate, which has been attracting attention since the Corona 19 pandemic, fell 0.4 percentage points from the previous quarter to 21.1%.

It was led by students of all ages, but driven by government efforts to get more people back to work.

ONS data highlighted an all-time high increase in the number of people inactive due to long-term illness.

“With unemployment near historic lows, inflation continues to eat away at payrolls,” Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said, “and that’s why cutting inflation in half this year is one of our economy’s top priorities.”

“To help families in the meantime, we are receiving work pay with a record increase in the national living wage, providing cost-of-living assistance worth an average of £3,300 per household this year and last.”

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves says the Conservatives have pushed the country back.

“Their lack of ambition for Britain is driving down real wages, worse off families, hundreds of thousands of people out of work and our economy lagging behind,” she replied.

