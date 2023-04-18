The reception in Brazil of a Russian minister provokes a backlash in the United States





After meeting with Brazil’s foreign minister on Monday, Lavrov told reporters in a short press conference that the West was engaged in a rather difficult struggle to maintain its dominance in world affairs, including the economics and geopolitics.

As for the process in Ukraine, we are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their excellent understanding of the genesis of this situation. We are grateful to them for their efforts to help find ways to resolve it, said Lavrov, seated next to his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira.

Lulas’ recent comments, particularly those blaming Ukraine for Russia’s invasion in February 2022, run counter to the position advocated by the European Union, the United States and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. . And any discussion of a ceasefire is seen as an opportunity for Russia to regroup its forces for a new offensive. Zelenskyy told The Associated Press last month that a loss anywhere at this stage of the war could jeopardize Ukraine’s hard-fought momentum.

Vieira, for his part, told reporters that Brazil sees the sanctions against Russia as having negative effects on the global economy, especially developing countries, and that Brazil supports an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Following the meeting, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby lambasted Brazil’s approach to the war and the fact that its officials met Lavrov and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in person. , while they have so far only spoken to Ukrainian officials by phone.

Brazil has addressed this issue substantively and rhetorically by suggesting that the United States and Europe are somehow not interested in peace or that we share responsibility for war, Kirby told reporters in Washington. In this case, Brazil is repeating Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts at all.

Kirby said the Biden administration hoped Lula and others would urge the Russians to stop bombing Ukrainian cities, hospitals and schools, to end war crimes and atrocities and, quite frankly, to withdraw the Russian forces in Ukraine.

The two foreign ministers met Lula in the afternoon.

As part of his efforts to end the war, Lula also withheld ammunition from Ukraine, despite a request from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Lula said sending supplies would mean Brazil would enter the war, which he seeks to end. His administration seeks to simultaneously develop ties with China, Europe and the United States while keeping an open door to Russia.

