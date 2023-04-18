UK economy down due to disease as job vacancies remain unfilled | economics





Facing a strike of doctors and nurses in the coming months is unwelcome for the government, but the message of the latest labor market figures is clear. England is already the sick of Europe.

More than 2.5 million economically inactive people cite long-term illness as a reason for not looking for work, and the number is growing rapidly.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, the total number of people inactive due to poor health rose by more than 150,000 in the past year and 89,000 in the three months to February.

Clearly, this is important for affected individuals and the upward trend appears to reflect the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. But it’s also important for the economy, with more than 1 million jobs still vacant despite an overall drop in inactivity as more young people work.

As Jane Gratton of the British Chambers of Commerce points out, unfilled positions hold companies back, prevent them from taking on new jobs, and lead to pay rise pressure. Annual private sector income growth is less than 7%.

Ideally, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt would like the NHS to operate at full speed to reduce the record numbers waiting for hospital care. In the UK alone, that number is over 7 million.

In reality, the opposite is true. The strike over pay and conditions will make waiting lists longer, making it more difficult to reduce the number of people who are inactive due to long-term illnesses.

Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University Thinktank, said:

“The numbers for long-term illness are particularly worrying, with the latest data again hitting a high of over 2.5 million,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Research. This is particularly driven by people who are out of work longer than more people are leaving work now.

So we need to pay particular attention to how to help people who want to work get back to work through professional employment support, faster access to health care, and more comprehensive recruitment and workplace support.

Reducing the NHS waiting list was one of Sunak’s five policy promises to voters earlier this year, and the summer strike will make that promise even harder to keep. It would also make one of the Prime Minister’s other goals of getting the economy back to growth difficult to achieve.

