Agnostic drones can secure US infrastructure, manufacturer says





MILAN As technological improvements make drones smaller, more affordable and harder to detect, counter-drone tech makers say defenses must be effective regardless of type, i.e. without a drone .

China has established itself as a leader in the public safety market, primarily through the production of commercial drones by Da Jang Innovations, known as DJI. A 2019 report found that 73% of public safety unmanned aerial system operators in the United States flew the DJI Mavic series, and by 2021 the company would have controlled up to 90% of the North American consumer market. American.

Rising geopolitical tensions have frayed US-China relations, and US government officials are expressing concern over the widespread use of Chinese UAS in the country. In a letter sent in March to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, lawmakers warned that DJI could provide the Chinese government with richly detailed and regularly updated images of pipelines, railroads, power generation facilities and our country’s waterways.

Matt McCrann, CEO of DroneShield, an Australian and American manufacturer of the DroneGun and other anti-UAS technologies, said that while Chinese products still dominate this market, any C-UAS system must be able to defend against anything. type of drone.

C-UAS solutions must be drone-agnostic, meaning they can detect and, when allowed, defeat more than DJI drones, he said.

The company this month introduced the DroneGun Mk4, a portable countermeasure with improved range and improved features such as low-size weight and power (low-SWaP).

The expansion of use cases in federal agencies is primarily due to the increase in the number of drones being used to conduct criminal activities in or around airports, prisons and other critical infrastructure, creating a potential pervasive threat. Full production of the Mk4 is expected to be reached in the second half of 2023.

We are seeing a significant increase in the number of federal end users [for DroneGuns] both domestic and international that have active counter drone requirements and expanding operating power, said Tom Branstetter, director of business development at DroneShield.

Drone guns in Ukraine

Anti-drone guns gained significant traction as an effective countermeasure to close gaps or the last mile. More and more companies are releasing their own versions, such as a recent new player in this space, Ukraines Kvertus Technology. The company developed the KVS G-6, which uses radio signals to jam Russian systems.

We’re starting to see a lot of consolidation in the C-UAS space, now with a lot of quality systems available today. But, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing the challenge of drone threats, Branstetter said. The key is the ability to implement these technologies collaboratively and in a way that provides the highest level of capability while simultaneously meeting key customer requirements.

DroneShields weapons have reportedly been used by the Ukrainian military since the early days of the war. When asked if the latest variant would be issued to troops, McCrann said the Mk4 had a clear application for Ukraine and could add immediate value to their counter-drone efforts, well continue to stand by to support as much as possible.

The main platform considerations that could benefit Ukrainians and other end users are its overall form factor and component design. Not wanting to require users to learn and use an overly complex system, especially since they often use multiple tech kits in the field, it is designed to take advantage of muscle memory established with other weapons.

It provides similar components that are very familiar to military and security personnel. This familiarity becomes especially important when under stress, the simplicity of design allows any operator to deploy it at any time, Branstetter said.

Reducing the form factor of any C-UAS weaponry can lead to trade-offs, including limiting the range at which they are effective, in some cases requiring operators to move closer to the threat to neutralize it.

Regarding the future of this technology, company executives said users need layered options to stay ahead of developing threats, with unmanned systems already a danger. multi-domain, as shown by recent developments in autonomous underwater platforms or unmanned ground vehicles.

C-UAS solutions, strategies and requirements aren’t really geared towards tackling potential multidomain at scale yet, but we’ll see that change soon, McCrann said.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation industry. She is based in Milan, Italy.

