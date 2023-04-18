How to lift UK-wide emergency alerts that could put domestic violence victims at risk | british news





On Sunday, April 23, at 3:00 PM, a national emergency alert was issued, turning off people’s phones for 10 seconds.

Domestic violence charities fear the warnings could reveal secret phone numbers that people experiencing abuse may be hiding.

Some abusers seize or control primary contact methods, often forcing people to keep a second phone.

These secondary phones can be an important means of communication with family and friends.

Women’s Aid and Refuge published advice on how to silence the alarm.

How to turn off notifications

Putting your phone on silent mode isn’t enough, as emergency alerts are ignored.

A message pops up with sound and vibration and automatically stops after 10 seconds.

On iPhone and Android phones and tablets, people can search for “Critical Alerts” settings and turn off “Critical Alerts” and “Critical Alerts.”

On Huawei devices running EMUI 11 or lower, search the settings for “Urgent Alerts” and turn off “Extreme Threats”, “Severe Threats”, and “Show Yellow Warning”.

Refuge has created a video explaining the steps to turn off emergency alerts for both iPhone and Android devices.

We also have more information on device security on our dedicated tech safety page.

Switch off for safety

Another option is to turn off the device completely or put it into airplane mode before 3pm Sunday, April 23rd.

Alert uses tower technology to send alerts to phones on 4G and 5G networks.

It is understood that messages will be delivered immediately after an alert is issued and will not be delayed like text messages.

No personal information such as phone number, identity or location is collected by sending notifications.

READ MORE: Contents of Emergency Alert Date and time of test of UK’s first national emergency alert system

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:11 UK emergency alert system explained

Emergency Alert Risk Aggravating Abuse

The risk of a secondary phone being discovered goes beyond losing an important means of communication, Women’s Aid said.

Lucy Hadley, director of policy at Women’s Aid, said perpetrators who find the secret phone “could use it as a reason to escalate the abuse.”

what the government said

The government said it worked with groups representing vulnerable groups to ensure that they were not adversely affected.

“Women and girls who have been subjected to domestic violence and have hidden their phones can be excluded from the national test by turning off the emergency alert or turning off their phones in the phone settings,” the government said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/how-to-turn-off-uk-wide-emergency-alert-which-could-put-domestic-abuse-survivors-at-risk-12859913 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related