Rival Sudanese forces reportedly agree to 24-hour ceasefire





KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary force that have been battling for control of the country for four days agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire on Tuesday, Arab media reported.

Yet hours before the ceasefire began, forces loyal to the two top Sudanese generals continued to fight in the streets of Khartoum, underscoring the fragility of efforts to put even a pause in the escalation of violence which threatens to escalate. further into the chaos.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and other towns hid in their homes, caught in the crossfire as rival forces pounded residential areas with artillery and airstrikes and engaged in gun battles. ‘outside. Residents spoke of dead bodies left lying in the streets inaccessible due to the clashes, pointing to a toll that is likely to be far higher than the more than 180 dead reported by the UN so far. fights on Saturday.

Over the past day, fighters in Khartoum have attacked a US embassy convoy and stormed the home of the EU envoy to Sudan, although neither of these attacks caused any harm. victims. The convoy of clearly marked U.S. Embassy vehicles was attacked on Monday, and preliminary reports link the attackers to the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group fighting the Sudanese army, U.S. Secretary of State Antony said. Blinken to reporters. Everyone in the convoy was safe, he said.

The violence raised the specter of civil war just as Sudanese tried to rekindle the will for a democratic, civilian government after decades of military rule. Amid growing alarm, Blinken had stepped up efforts for a ceasefire.

He spoke by telephone on Monday evening separately with the two rival generals, the head of the armed forces, General Abdel Fattah Burhan and the head of the RSF, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, asking for a 24-hour halt in the fighting as a basis. a longer truce and a return to negotiations.

Dagalo said in a series of tweets on Tuesday that he had approved a 24-hour humanitarian truce after speaking to Blinken.

Initially, the military said in a statement it was unaware of any coordination with mediators on a truce and pledged to escalate the battle. The fighting, he said, had entered the decisive phase, and that the next few hours would see a crushing defeat for the RSF.

Later, Al Arabiya and Al Jazeera satellite channels quoted Lt. Gen. Shams El Din Kabbashi as saying the army would respect the ceasefire from 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT). CNN Arabic also quoted Burhan as saying the military would participate in the one-day truce.

However, there was no immediate public announcement of a ceasefire from military officials.

Other tanks and armored vehicles belonging to the army entered Khartoum on Tuesday morning, heading for the army headquarters and the Republican Palace, the seat of power, residents said. During the night, fighter jets flew overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies.

In the afternoon, clashes were still reported around the army headquarters and near the nearby airport, two major combat zones. Throughout the day, the two sides fought around main bases and strategic government buildings, all located in residential areas.

Each side already has tens of thousands of soldiers spread across the districts of Khartoum and the city of Omdurman on the other side of the Nile. Terrified residents trapped in their homes for days hoped for a long enough halt to at least stock up or move to safer areas. The fighting erupted suddenly at the start of the last week of the Islamic holy fasting month, Ramadan.

We are trying to take advantage of Ramadan to try to continue our faith and prayer, said Mohammed Al Faki, one of 89 students and staff trapped in the University of Khartoum’s engineering building. We are trying to help each other to remain patient until this crisis is over.

A student was killed by a sniper, he said, and they buried his body on campus. Students and staff are trying to stay indoors but, he said, have had to go out for supplies from time to time, risking harassment by RSF fighters battling nearby troops.

They attack us in the streets. They loot. If you walk they will even take your phone from you on the street. There is no security, the 19-year-old student told RSF. Our biggest problem is how to get out of these two square kilometres.

UN figures put the toll of the fighting at more than 185 dead and 1,800 wounded, without providing a breakdown of civilians and combatants. The Sudanese Doctors Syndicate said on Tuesday that at least 144 civilians had been killed and more than 1,400 injured but many dead still could not be reached to be counted.

There is no respect for our lives… No one is able to go out even to bury bodies littering the streets, said Farah Abbas, a 65-year-old man huddled in his home in Khartoums Mamoura district. Speaking to The Associated Press by phone, he said the streets were empty due to continued clashes in his neighborhood.

Battle damage has been widespread. Videos uploaded on Tuesday showed Souq al-Bahri, a large open-air market in northern Khartoum, in flames following clashes nearby. Satellite images from Maxar Technologies taken on Monday showed damage in Khartoum, including to security service buildings. Tanks stood guard at a bridge over the White Nile and other locations in the Sudanese capital.

Planet Labs PBC satellite images, also taken on Monday, showed around 20 damaged civilian and military aircraft at Khartoum International Airport, which has a military section. Some had been completely destroyed, only one still belching smoke. At El Obeid and Merowe airbases, north and south of Khartoum, several fighter jets were among the planes destroyed.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that the EU ambassador to Sudan had been attacked at his own residence, without providing further details.

A Western diplomat in Cairo said the residence was ransacked by gunmen wearing RSF uniforms. No one was injured but the gunmen stole several items, said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Early on Sunday, the residence of Norwegian ambassadors was hit by a shell, causing damage but no injuries, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said.

The fighting is the latest chapter in Sudanese unrest since a popular uprising four years ago helped topple longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Burhan and Dagalo jointly orchestrated an October 2021 coup, derailing efforts to enshrine a civilian government. Both generals have a long history of human rights abuses and their forces have cracked down on pro-democracy activists.

Under international pressure, Burhan and Dagalo recently reached a framework agreement with political parties and pro-democracy groups. But the signing has been repeatedly delayed as tensions mount over the RSF’s integration into the armed forces and future chain of command tensions that erupted into violence on Saturday. ___ Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writers Fay Abuelgasim in Beirut, Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Matthew Lee in Karuizawa, Japan, contributed to this report.

