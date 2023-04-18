US News delays publication of highly anticipated law school rankings





Last week, US News published a surprise look at the top 14 law schools according to its new ranking methodology. There’s been a small shake-up among the nation’s top law schools, with Yale tied for first place with Stanford, Columbia falling a few spots, and UCLA pushing Georgetown to claim a spot among the elites. What could this mean for the rest of the law schools awaiting their ranking?

The latest edition of US News’ law school rankings was due for release at midnight April 18, but the unveiling of the new and improved rankings is now pushed back a week, to April 25. According to Dean Paul Caron of Pepperdine Law on TaxProf Blog, here is the email the law school deans received from US News announcing the delay:

As part of its normal process of releasing graduate school rankings each year, US News gives schools the opportunity to review their data during an “embargo period.” This year, we have received an unprecedented number of inquiries from schools and we are devoting more time to answering these inquiries comprehensively.

As a result, US News will now publish the full 2023-2024 Best Graduate School Rankings on April 25, 2023.

Schools participating in the embargo period will receive a link to the updated embargo site on Wednesday, April 19. Information found on this site will be embargoed until 12:01 a.m. ET Tuesday, April 25, when it will be live at usnews.com/best-grad-schools.

Law schools have already had these rankings in hand for about a week. Is this delay made to correct real errors? Dean Caron questions whether US News relied on incorrect ABA bar admission data, and law school admissions consultant Mike Spivey of Spivey Consulting Group says he can think of “three places where mathematics was needed”. And what about law schools that feel disrespected by the rankings – is this delay done to correct perceived “mistakes”? At this point, no one is sure what happened, but one thing is certain:

Probably the only thing US News could have done to lose their dominance in the rankings is to change the rankings in response to pressure from schools once the schools saw the rankings.

— Spivey Consulting (@SpiveyConsult) April 14, 2023

Stay tuned for the release of the 2024 US News Law School Rankings next week. In the meantime, check out Above the Law’s top 50 law school rankings for a better results-based methodology.

US News is delaying the release of the law school rankings by a week due to “unprecedented number of inquiries from schools.” Is the bar data to blame? [TaxProf Blog]US News & World Report delays publication of rankings amid questions from schools [Reuters]

Staci Zaretsky is an editor at Above the Law, where she has worked since 2011. She’d love to hear from you, so feel free to email her with tips, questions, comments or criticism. You can follow her on Twitter or connect with her on LinkedIn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abovethelaw.com/2023/04/u-s-news-delays-release-of-much-anticipated-law-school-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related