Queens Of The Stone Age Announce UK Performance Summer 2023





Queens Of The Stone Age has released details for a trio of British shows set for summer 2023. See dates and ticket details below.

Desert rock veterans return to the UK for the first time since touring for their acclaimed 2017 album ‘Villains’. As part of an extended summer run of dates at festivals across Europe, the band will play three UK shows in June, starting on 20 June at The Piece Hall in Halifax, followed by Margates Dreamland on 22 June and Cardiff Castle on 23 June. is going to play.

Support for the show comes from Isle Of Wight indie band Coach Party.

Tickets go on general sale from 9:00am on Friday, April 21st, and artists can pre-order here from Wednesday, April 19th.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s summer 2023 European headline tour dates are:

June 16 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival17 Landgraaf, Pinkpop Festival18 Scheessel, Hurricane Festival20 Halifax, The Piece Hall22 Margate, Dreamland23 Cardiff, Cardiff Castle28 Roskilde, Roskilde Festival30 Gdynia, Open’er Festival

July 2 Werchter, Rock Werchter Festival4 Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvire5 Albi, Pause Guitare Festival7 Madrid, Mad Cool Festival8 Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival

This comes after QOTSA frontman Josh Homme last month shared a new and rare public statement about his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle.

The two had a long and public battle over custody of their three children. Dalle and Homme both filed restraining orders against each other in 2021, and Dalle was found guilty in November of that year on one count of contempt by a Los Angeles judge for willfully failing to turn over his 5-year-old son to Homme in September. received It is part of an agreed upon custody transaction.

In a new, lengthy statement from Homme, he said a new, permanent restraining order for 1 year and 11 months has been issued against Dalle. The goal of the Los Angeles family court system and Joshua Hommes’ real hope is that the conclusion of this matter will give Homme and Dalle the ability to peacefully co-parent their children.

Josh Homme. Credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

More recently, Josh Homme took to the stage at Wembley Stadium as part of a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert curated by Foo Fighters. First he covered David Bowies Lets Dance with a band led by Nile Rodgers before reforming Them Crooked Vultures into a three-song set.

We look forward to news of new materials from Queens Of The Stone Age this year. Last year, QOTSA bassist Michael Shuman confirmed to NME that “something new is coming,” and Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes also confirmed to one fan that the Queens record was “done.”

In the past year, the band has released three vinyl albums: their 1998 self-titled debut, their 2013 record Like Clockwork, and their most recent album, 2017s Villains.

Meanwhile, Homme recently saved my life by making an album with country musician Nikki Lane.

