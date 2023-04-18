As Biden Punishes Tech, Crypto Champion Coinbase Plans UK Moves





Multi-billion dollar cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is considering a move to the UK as Joe Biden punishes US fintechs.

The failure of the US to introduce a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies is hitting the industry hard and could force Coinbase, which has 110 million users, to migrate, its chief executive warned.

In a conversation with former Prime Minister George Osborne at the Innovate Finance Global Summit on Tuesday, Brian Armstrong said: Silicon Valley has a resource curse.

He accused the US of slowing cryptocurrency regulation, likening the way lawmakers approach when the country is economically underdeveloped despite its abundance of natural resources.

Mr Armstrong said: They have the golden goose but they want to punish these things which they take for granted and try to extract as much as possible.

he added. The UK is our second largest market. We’re not seeing regulatory clarity in the US. We may need to consider investing elsewhere. Everything is on the table, including relocation.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday morning, Armstrong said he would consider the London stock exchange rather than New York if the company could be re-listed.

Back in another world, we might have thought that was honest at this point, said Mr. Armstrong.

Britain has an advantage over the US because its Financial Conduct Authority oversees both commodities and securities, while in the US there is a territorial battle between two separate regulators that have issued contradictory statements, Armstrong said.

He added that Coinbase, so far the only publicly traded company in the US cryptocurrency industry, may have to go through the US court system to clarify regulation.

Armstrong’s remarks followed Bank of England’s vice-governor Sir John Cunliffe’s warning on Monday that cash would become less available as shops increasingly reject paper money.

The bank is consulting on the adoption of the digital pound and exploring the potential of a stablecoin cryptocurrency system backed by central bank currencies as cash use declines.

