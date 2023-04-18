US and European officials are attacked in Sudan





A US diplomatic convoy was attacked in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Monday, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said, the same day the European Union ambassador to the African nation was assaulted, a sign of the deterioration of the security situation.

All of our people are safe, Mr. Blinken said at a Tuesday press conference in Karuizawa, Japan, where he was attending a Group of 7 meeting. Mr. Blinken said the attack was still the under investigation but initial reports said the attackers may have been linked to the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group fighting the Sudanese army in clashes that began on Saturday.

We will continue to monitor this very closely and very carefully, Mr. Blinken said.

He said the American convoy had diplomatic license plates and flew American flags, clearly identifying it.

The convoy was carrying US officials from their homes in the city to a large US residential complex in central Khartoum, said four diplomatic officials, who asked not to be named for security reasons. Shots hit an armored vehicle in the convoy, but none of its occupants were injured, officials said.

The complex was built under President Omar Hassan al-Bashir to house visiting heads of state during the 2006 Arab League summit. The heavily guarded premises are about a mile and a half from the Sudanese military headquarters, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting in recent days.

Across Sudan, people were hiding in their homes, fearing for their safety, as fighting entered its fourth day, with fighter jets circling the capital and gunfire and explosions rocking Khartoum. The violence against foreign officials, who are usually not targeted, has highlighted how badly the security situation has deteriorated in Khartoum in recent days.

On Monday afternoon, members of the RSF assaulted the European Union Ambassador to Sudan, Aidan OHara, at his residence in Khartoum, according to two Western officials. The blocs’ chief diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said on Twitter that the assault was a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention.

Mr OHara, who is from Ireland, was not injured when armed men broke in, threatened him with a gun and stole money, officials said. The attackers were identified by their uniforms and because the group controlled nearby streets, officials said.

