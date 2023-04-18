Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: US warns Russia not to touch US nuclear technology in Ukrainian nuclear power plant





CN—

The United States has sensitive nuclear technology at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine and is warning Russia not to touch it, according to a letter the US Department of Energy sent to Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom on last month.

In the letter, which has been reviewed by CNN and is dated March 17, 2023, the director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Nonproliferation Policy, Andrea Ferkile, tells Rosatoms’ chief executive that the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia in Enerhodar contains nuclear technical data of American origin. whose exports are controlled by the United States government.

Goods, software, and technology are subject to U.S. export controls when there is a possibility that they will be used in a manner that harms U.S. national security interests.

The Department of Energy’s letter comes as Russian forces continue to control the plant, which is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and is located in a part of the Zaporizhzhia region that Russia occupied after its invasion of Ukraine last February. The plant has often been disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid due to intense Russian bombardment in the region, raising fears across Europe of a nuclear accident.

While the plant is still physically operated by Ukrainian personnel, Rosatom manages it. The Energy Department warned Rosatom in the letter that it is illegal for any Russian citizen or entity to manipulate US technology.

CNN has contacted Rosatom for comment.

Under United States law, it is illegal for unauthorized persons, including but not limited to Russian citizens and Russian entities, such as Rosatom and its affiliates, to knowingly and willfully access, possess, control , export, store, seize, examine, re-export, ship, transfer, copy, manipulate such technology or technical data, or direct or authorize others to do the same, without such Russian entities becoming authorized recipients of Secretary of the US Department of Energy.

It is unclear whether Rosatom responded to the letter. The Departments of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration told CNN in a statement that the letter was genuine.

The letters were first reported by Russian media outlet RBC.

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration can confirm the letter is legitimate, said Shayela Hassan, deputy director of public affairs for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

She added: The Secretary of Energy has statutory responsibility to authorize the transfer of unclassified civilian nuclear technology and assistance to foreign atomic energy activities. The DOE does not comment on regulatory activities.

Another letter from Ferkile to the Energy Department’s Inspector General, reviewed by CNN and dated October 24, 2022, outlines technology the United States exported to Ukraine for use at the Zaporizhzhia plant. and reiterates that the department has no record of a pending transfer authorization. this technology and technical data to any Russian national or entity.

The Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Power went public with U.S. support for the plant and said on its website in June 2021 that the U.S. had helped implement new procedures and maintenance operations at the reactor which should ultimately enhance energy security in Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/18/politics/us-warns-russia-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related