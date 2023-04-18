Strong UK payroll growth raises chances of a Bank of England rate hike





The UK unemployment rate rises to 3.8%, the highest since the second quarter of 2022. Wage growth beat all forecasts at 5.9% in the three months to February.

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) – Britain’s wages rose faster than expected last month. Economists believe the Bank of England may raise interest rates further next month, despite unexpected increases in unemployment.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8%, its highest level since the second quarter of 2022, rather than maintaining the 3.7% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Annual salary growth for the three months to January was revised to 5.9% and remained at that level for the three months to February. That’s higher than all predictions from Reuters polls that indicated a drop to 5.1%. Excluding bonuses, the wage increase rate recorded 6.6%.

The pound strengthened and government bond yields rose to a one-month high since the data as financial markets saw a more than 80% chance that the Bank of England (BoE) would raise interest rates to 4.5% in May to keep inflation down. In February, it exceeded 10%.

ING economist James Smith said: “For those who expect the Bank of England to leave rates unchanged next month, the recent surprise surge in UK wage growth has undoubtedly put a spanner to work.”

Higher inflation means that average earnings in the three months to February in real terms were 4.1% lower than a year earlier, one of the largest annual declines since ONS records began in 2001.

Dissatisfaction with wages in the public sector has been particularly high, and strikes have spread since the end of last year. Junior doctors are the latest group to strike, calling for a 35% pay rise to compensate for more than a decade of below-inflation pay increases.

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics Are you putting out a boil?

The BoE said rising wages will be a key factor in assessing whether inflation spiked last year to a 40-year high will create sustained inflation dynamics in the UK, where inflation is now higher than in the US or the euro. zone.

Earlier this month, BoE’s chief economist, Huw Pill, saw signs that wage growth could slow, but said it was too soon to say the BoE’s role was over with interest rates rising 11 times since December 2021.

But economist Jack Kennedy of recruitment website Indeed said there were signs that the labor market was “boiling”.

ONS data on Tuesday showed the number of job vacancies was 30% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, but further down, and Kennedy said Indeed data showed fewer employers offering bonuses to new hires than last year.

Economic inactivity fell sharply during the quarter to 21.1%, the lowest level since May 2022, primarily due to a surge in the number of students seeking work. However, after the pandemic, long-term diseases of the working age population, a major problem, reached an all-time high in absolute terms.

Despite a significant increase in the number of people working in the last three months to 169,000 (more than three times the increase predicted by a Reuters survey), the total number of people working is slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

All other major wealthy economies have seen their employment rates fully recover from the pandemic.

“Progress on the labor market has been painfully slow,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Employment Institute. “Three years into the pandemic, it is clearer than ever that we are lagging behind other major economies.”

Employment Minister Guy Opperman said the government will require some unemployed people to spend more time with employment counselors and is providing additional training and childcare funding.

