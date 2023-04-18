US man charged with shooting black teenager who approached wrong house | News





A white man in the US has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly shot dead a 16-year-old black teenager who mistook his home for another.

84-year-old owner Andrew Lester faces felony assault and felony charges with a weapon for the shooting, which left teenager Ralph Yarl hospitalized with injuries to his head and right arm.

Zachary Thompson, the attorney for Clay County, Mo., explained at a press conference Monday that the charge of felony action with a weapon can carry a sentence of up to 15 years, but felony assault carries a range of penalties up to life.

When asked why an attempted murder or hate crime charge was not pursued, Thompson told reporters that felony A was the highest level of offense in the state of Missouri.

Other charges may not carry the same level of penalties, Thompson said.

He added: I don’t want to argue this case in the press. It was my goal from the very beginning to get justice for the child involved in the case. And I don’t want to compromise that by telling the media the facts.

Thompson, however, said there was a racial component to the case.

Bail for Lesters was set at $200,000. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and @MerrittForTexas have released a statement regarding a call with @POTUS and Ralph Yarl’s family that took place shortly before the prosecutor announced charges against the man who shot him . pic.twitter.com/931PHLx6Da

Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) April 17, 2023

In a statement later posted to social media, the legal team representing Yarl civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump applauded the criminal charges but questioned the delay in filing them, citing the principle legal system that justice delayed is justice denied.

We are relieved that the charges are finally moving forward, but we are disappointed with the delay that required a national outcry for an obvious crime. We are cautiously optimistic about accountability and justice, the lawyers wrote.

They also shared that US President Joe Biden personally called the Yarls family with prayers for their recovery. The Democratic president has made reforming US gun laws a major part of his platform.

Yarls’ April 13 shooting in Kansas City sparked a national outcry after his family said the 16-year-old had come to the neighborhood to pick up his younger twin brothers. They allege that Yarl simply rang the wrong doorbell, which landed him two bullets.

He didn’t have his phone. He mistakenly went to the wrong house, a block from the house where his siblings were, his aunt Faith Spoonmore wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical bills. The man of the house opened the door, looked my nephew in the eye and shot him in the head.

Yarl has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, his family told the Kansas City Star. He continues to improve. He is responsive and he is progressing well, his father Paul told the newspaper.

His name is #RalphYarl and I’m sick of this feeling, my heart completely broke when I learned that this precious 16 year old boy, who accidentally rang the doorbell from the wrong address in an attempt to recover his brothers and sisters, had been shot in the head (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4VaZo7EFVE

Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 17, 2023

The Yarls shooting sparked widespread protests in Kansas City, with protesters turning up outside the house where the high school student was shot.

Politicians and celebrities, from singer Justin Timberlake to Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry, have also taken to social media to push for criminal charges against Lester.

Doug and I pray for Ralph Yarl and his family as he fights for his life, Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on Twitter. Let’s be clear: no child should live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.

Former US Representative Gabrielle Giffords, now a gun reform supporter, also expressed her frustration on social media.

As someone still recovering from being shot in the head, I am heartbroken and furious that Ralph Yarl is now facing a lifetime of recovery. At 16 years old. For simply ringing the doorbell, she writes. We cannot continue to be a nation defined by gun violence and injustice.

As someone still recovering from being shot in the head, I am heartbroken and furious that Ralph Yarl is now facing a lifetime of recovery.

At 16 years old. To simply ring a doorbell.

We cannot continue to be a nation defined by gun violence and injustice. pic.twitter.com/DQq063yRLz

Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) April 17, 2023

Some of the criticism was aimed at local prosecutors and law enforcement, who had previously taken Lester into custody before releasing him pending further investigation. Critics questioned why it took days to file a complaint and make a formal arrest.

There were things to do to build [the case] on solid ground, prosecutor Thompson told reporters on Monday. This means attempting to obtain an official statement from the witness in the case. This means waiting for the results from the forensic laboratory to be processed.

A high school student, Ralph Yarl hopes to attend Texas A&M University after graduation [Lee Merritt/Reuters]

Merritt, one of the attorneys representing Yarl, rejected that rationale in a statement Monday. I can say with absolute certainty that the apologies offered are not true, he wrote.

As of Monday, more than $2 million had been raised for Yarl on the GoFundMe page. His aunt said the extra money would help the Yarl family pay for therapy, future university expenses and a trip to West Africa for the teenager.

She described Yarl as an outstanding bass clarinetist who hoped to attend Texas A&M University to major in chemical engineering.

A majority of US states, including Missouri, have what is called law on the ground, allowing a person to use physical force when they reasonably believe such force is necessary to defend themselves against imminent danger.

These laws do not include a pension obligation. They have therefore been criticized for justifying excessive force, with some opponents calling them shooting the first laws.

But even in states that abide by your basic laws, individuals must still prove that they feel a reasonable need to protect themselves or someone else from death or physical injury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/18/us-man-charged-for-shooting-black-teen-who-approached-wrong-house The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related