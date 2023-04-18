US Citizens and Russian Intelligence Agents Charged with Conspiring to Use US Citizens as Unlawful Agents of the Russian Government | Takeover bid





A federal grand jury in Tampa, Florida, returned a superseding indictment charging four U.S. citizens and three Russian nationals with working on behalf of the Russian government and in conjunction with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) to wage a years-long malignant foreign influence campaign in the United States. Among other conduct, the superseding indictment alleges that the Russian defendants recruited, funded and directed American political groups to act as unregistered illegal agents of the Russian government, sow discord and spread pro propaganda. -Russian; indicted intelligence officers, in particular, secretly participated in financing and directing candidates for local positions in the United States.

Additionally, in a separate case from the District of Columbia, a criminal complaint was unsealed accusing Russian national Natalia Burlinova of conspiring with an FSB officer to act as an illegal agent of Russia in the United States.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service Reportedly Armed Our First Amendment Rights and Freedoms of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice. The Department will not hesitate to expose and prosecute those who sow discord and corrupt U.S. elections in the service of hostile foreign interests, whether the perpetrators are U.S. citizens or foreigners abroad.

Efforts by the Russian government to covertly influence the U.S. election will not be tolerated, said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. As today’s announcement demonstrates, the Criminal Division is committed to rooting out malignant foreign influence from the American political system and helping to ensure the integrity of our elections.

Today’s announcement paints a harrowing picture of the Russian government’s actions and the FSB’s efforts to interfere with our elections, sow discord in our country and ultimately recruit American citizens into their efforts, the director said. Acting Deputy Kurt Ronnow of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. . All Americans should be deeply concerned about the tactics employed by the FSB and remain vigilant against any attempt to undermine our democracy. The FBI remains committed to confronting this egregious behavior and ultimately disrupting our adversaries and those acting on their behalf.

United States v. Yonov, et al.

According to the replacement indictment referred to the Central District of Florida, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, a Moscow resident, was the founder and chairman of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR), an organization based in Moscow, Russia. , and funded by the Russian government. Ionov allegedly used AGMR to lead Russia’s malign influence campaign. Ionov’s influence efforts were reportedly directed and supervised by Moscow-based FSB officers, including defendants Aleksey Borisovich Sukhodolov and Yegor Sergeyevich Popov.

Prosecuting this criminal conduct is essential to protecting the American public when foreign governments seek to interfere in the American political process, said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Central District of Florida. We thank our FBI partners for their tireless investigation of these events and their commitment to ensuring justice is served.

Among other illegal activities, the replacement indictment alleges that Ionov, Sukhodolov and Popov conspired to directly and substantially influence Democratic elections in the United States by clandestinely financing and directing the political campaign of a particular candidate at a local post in St. Petersburg, Florida in 2019. For example, the replacement indictment alleges that Popov expressly labeled this effort on behalf of the FSB our election campaign, and Ionov labeled the candidate as a candidate that we supervise. Ionov and Popov reportedly wanted this election interference plot to extend beyond the 2019 local election cycle in St. Petersburg, and then discussed the US presidential election being the main topic of the year. of the FSB.

Additionally, from at least November 2014 to July 2022, Ionov is believed to have engaged in a year-long malign foreign influence campaign targeting the United States. As part of the campaign, Ionov reportedly recruited members of political groups in the United States, including the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement (collectively, the APSP) in Florida, Black Hammer in Georgia, and a political group in California (referred to in the alternate indictment as US Political Group 3), to participate in the influence campaign and act as agents of Russia in the United States, including the following defendants:

Omali Yeshitela, a US citizen residing in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri, who served as president and founder of the APSP; Penny Joanne Hess, a US citizen residing in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri, who led a component of the APSP; Jesse Nevel, a US citizen residing in St. Petersburg, Florida, and St. Louis, Missouri, who served as a component member of the APSP; and Augustus C. Romain Jr., aka Gazi Kodzo, a US citizen residing in St. Petersburg, Florida and Atlanta, who was a leader of the APSP and a founder of Black Hammer in Georgia .

One of the goals of Ionov’s alleged influence operation was to create the appearance of popular American support for Russia’s annexation of territory in Ukraine. For example, in May 2020, Ionov allegedly sent a request that he said was from Russia, the People’s Republic of Donetsk, an apparent reference to a Russian-occupied region in eastern Ukraine to Yeshitela and to members of other American political groups to make statements in support of the independence of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, a Russian-backed breakaway state in eastern Ukraine. Ionov later reportedly boasted to the FSB that Yeshitelas’ videotaped statement of support was the first time American nonprofits had praised citizens of the occupied region.

Ionov’s use of the APSP to promote Russian propaganda relating to Ukraine reportedly continued after Russia invaded Ukraine. On the day Russia invaded Ukraine, February 24, 2022, Ionov allegedly sent Nevel an URGENT MESSAGE containing pro-Russian talking points in support of the invasion. Subsequently, throughout March 2022, the APSP repeatedly hosted Ionov via video conference to discuss the war, during which Ionov falsely stated that anyone who supported Ukraine also supported Nazism and white supremacy. , and Yeshitela and another APSP member reportedly made statements of solidarity with Russia. government.

Ionov, Sukhodolov, Popov, Yeshitela, Hess, Nevel and Romain are charged with conspiring to have American citizens act as unlawful agents of the Russian government in the United States without first notifying the Attorney General, as the requires the law. If found guilty, they each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Yeshitela, Hess and Nevel are also accused of acting as agents of Russia in the United States without prior notification. If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine the sentence after considering US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel J. Marcet and Risha Asokan for the Central District of Florida, Trial Attorney Menno Goedman of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section, and Trial Attorney Demetrius Sumner of the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Divisions are pursuing the case.

United States vs Burlinova

According to the affidavit in support of the unsealed criminal complaint in the District of Columbia, Russian national Natalia Burlinova, a resident of Moscow, conspired with an FSB officer to recruit American citizens into academic and research institutions so that they go to Russia to take part in a public meeting. diplomacy program called Meet Russia. The program was run by PICREADI, a Russian organization headed by Burlinova, funded by the Russian government and dedicated to promoting Russian national interests.

Defendant is accused of violating our foreign agent notification laws to promote Russian national interests here in the United States, hiding from the public that her recruiting efforts were funded by a Russian security service, the prosecutor said American Matthew M. Graves of the District of Columbia. . We will continue to expose these serious crimes and hold accountable those who commit them.

The affidavit alleges that the FSB officer provided funding and other support for Burlinova’s overseas recruitment and efforts to advance Russian interests in the United States. In return, Burlinova provided the FSB officer with detailed information about US citizens recruited to participate in his programs, including their resumes, passport information, photographs, and analysis of their views on Russia. Burlinova further identified for the FSB officer particular American citizens who Burlinova believed had expressed positive attitudes toward Russia and were willing to continue collaborating. During a recruiting trip to the United States in the fall of 2018, Burlinova met with American citizens at various universities and research institutes and provided photographs of her meetings to the FSB officer. The FSB officer used information provided by Burlinova to prepare FSB intelligence reports. Burlinova never informed the Attorney General of these efforts or disclosed to the public that her recruiting efforts were supported and funded by a Russian security service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Friedman for the District of Columbia and District Attorney Emma D. Ellenrieder of the National Security Divisions Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section are pursuing the case.

An indictment and a complaint are only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/us-citizens-and-russian-intelligence-officers-charged-conspiring-use-us-citizens-illegal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related