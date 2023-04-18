UK workers at risk of AI revolution warn TUC





Britain’s Trade Union Congress warned on Tuesday that it is failing to protect workers from the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence systems that will increasingly determine hiring and firing, wages and promotions.

The rapid development of generative AI systems such as ChatGPT, a program capable of generating content indistinguishable from human output, has raised concerns about the potential impact of new technologies in the workplace.

But the TUC, a union-affiliated organization that serves as the voice of Britain’s labor movement, said AI-powered technologies are already widely used across the economy to make life-changing decisions.

Recent high-profile cases include Amsterdam court rulings over Uber and Ola Cabs’ robot firing of ride-hailing drivers, and Britain’s controversy over Royal Mails’ tracking of postal worker productivity.

However, TUC said AI systems are widely used in recruiting, for example, to draw conclusions from candidates’ facial expressions and tone of voice during video interviews.

We also met teachers who were concerned that they were being monitored by a system originally introduced to track student performance. Meanwhile, call center workers reported that their colleagues receive bonuses for being regularly assigned calls by the AI ​​program that are more likely to lead to good results.

These technologies are often referred to as the future of work. We have plenty of evidence to show that it is widespread across the employment relationship. Mary Towers, the TUC’s policy officer, said these are pressing issues that have existed in the workplace and have been around for some time.

The rise of generative AI has made the need for legislation again urgent, she added.

The TUC argues that governments are failing to put in place the necessary safeguards to protect workers as the adoption of AI-powered technologies proliferates.

A government white paper published last month described it as vague and meager. While this white paper sets out principles that existing regulators should consider when monitoring the use of AI in their sector, it does not propose new legislation or funding to help regulators implement these principles.

The UK’s approach to avoiding coercive legislation that could stifle innovation stands in stark contrast to the EU’s approach, which is drafting a comprehensive set of regulations that could soon represent the world’s most restrictive regime for AI development.

suggestion

The TUC also said the government’s data protection and digital information bill, which reached its second reading in parliament on Monday, would dilute important existing protections for workers.

While one of the bill’s provisions narrows current restrictions on the use of automated decision-making without meaningful human involvement, another provision could limit the need for employers to give workers a say in the adoption of new technologies through an impact assessment process, the TUC said. said. .

On the one hand, ministers are refusing to properly regulate AI. And on the other hand, they are undermining vital safeguards, said TUC Deputy Secretary General Kate Bell.

More money, more expertise, more inter-regulatory work, more urgent interventions, and more AI control are urgently needed, said Robin Allen KC, an attorney who led a report on AI and employment rights commissioned by the TUC in 2021. Without these, the whole idea of ​​all the rights that work would be illusory, he added.

But a government spokesperson said this assessment was wrong, claiming that AI could drive growth and create new, well-paying jobs across the UK, while making existing jobs more efficient and safer.

Governments are working with businesses and regulators to ensure that AI is used safely and responsibly in corporate environments, and the Data Protection and Digital Information Act includes strong safeguards that employers must implement, the spokesperson added.

