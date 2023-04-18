A drop in UK inflation is unlikely to lower interest rates.





Rising food prices pushed inflation to 10.4% earlier this year. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

UK inflation is expected to fall below double digits in March, which should give hope that the Bank of England won’t hike interest rates again, but the market has already priced in another hike.

Inflation is the increase in the price of something over time. If the price of a bottle of milk is 1, but after 1 year it is 1.05, the annual milk inflation is 5%.

City economists expect inflation in the UK to cool in March when official figures are released on Wednesday, hitting 9.8%, the first single-digit level since August last year.

After the inflation surprise in February, we expect price momentum to resume its downtrend. Deutsche Bank chief economist Sanjay Raja said: “The reversal of very strong apparel inflation and the mitigation of unusually high price increases will see the CPI and RPI decline, falling below double digits for the first time in six months.”

what to expect Headline CPI is likely to slow to 9.73% year over year. Core CPI is expected to decline by 5.85% YoY. Services CPI is expected to decline 6.3% year-over-year. Headline RPI is expected to decline 13.29% year-over-year. The risks to our projections are skewed upwards on all sides.

But even if inflation falls in March, British households won’t notice much of a difference as prices remain high. Falling annual growth rates mean that prices are not rising as fast, but prices are not necessarily falling.

Analysis by consumer group Which one? In the four weeks to March 19th, UK groceries saw year-over-year price increases of 17.5%, with some basic food prices rising by up to 80%.

Given the sharp surge in headline salary increases and the slowdown in private sector payrolls, Isabel Albarran, Head of Investments at Close Brothers Asset Management, said: . As energy prices are expected to continue to decline this year, inflation is expected to follow, but other price declines, especially retail utility prices, will take longer.

Overall GDP forecasts have been revised higher in recent months as hopes grow that the UK can narrowly avoid a recession thanks to further action in energy prices and the budget. For the Bank of England, a key factor to keep an eye on is the labor market.

Headline wage growth soared this morning and the labor market undoubtedly remained tight, reducing the possibility of an imminent rate cut by the Bank of England.

However, private sector payrolls have actually slowed, participation has increased, and forward-looking indicators such as business attitudes toward hiring have cooled, easing pressure on wages in the coming months.

In March, the BoE raised UK rates by 0.25 basis points to 4.25% to combat double-digit inflation.

It was the 11th consecutive time in less than 18 months that the central bank had raised interest rates to make borrowing costs higher despite the cost-of-living crisis.

This raised UK interest rates to their highest levels since October 2008, when bank rates were 4.5% at the beginning of the financial crisis.

At its March meeting, the BoE said there were signs of inflation, which was reported at 10.4% in February. However, I left the door open so I could tighten it further if needed.

BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said past rate hikes would take time to lower inflation and it was important not to over-adjust policy while the effects of these past rate hikes continued.

“We need to be patient,” she said at a panel discussion hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Washington on Friday. “We don’t want to get burned. We don’t want to take an ice-cold shower.”

Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said inflationary pressures would probably lead to another rate hike.

Average earnings, including bonuses, rose 6.6% in the three months to February, matching the previous month and defying expectations of a slowdown to 6.2%. It is still five times the target of 2%.

Steven Bell, chief economist for EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, also sees the BoE re-deciding on rate hikes.

We believe interest rates in the UK will also rise. Wage inflation in the private sector has slowed, but inflation is still too high, he said.

Despite mixed signals from economic data, the market has already priced another rate hike.

Economic data released between now and the Bank of England’s May meeting holds the key to whether the central bank will raise rates again. Bloomberg Economics’ Ana Andrade said she thinks the BoE might have a reason to stop, but the market has set the odds of another hike above 80%, so she disagrees.

The latest inflation figures are due out in London this Wednesday at 7am and the next rate decision by the Bank of England is due around noon on May 11th.

