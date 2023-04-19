Collective Demand – Extinction Rebellion UK





We must end all new licenses, approvals and funding for fossil fuel projects as we begin the transition to a just society centered on reparations justice for all life on Earth.

The UK government must create an urgent citizen assembly to bring about fair and long-term solutions to the most pressing problems of our time.

Several global crises, most urgent of which are climate and ecological emergencies, threaten the stability of our societies and all life on Earth. Despite Parliament’s declaration of a climate emergency in 2019 and overwhelming public support for climate change, global emissions continue to rise and biodiversity loss is at an all-time high. Moreover, we are now facing a cost of living, energy and food security crisis, and governments are doing little or nothing. Racism exacerbates the impact of the climate and ecological emergency, disproportionately affecting communities in the global South and communities of immigrant descendants living in the UK. Corporate interests take precedence over human well-being, nature and the future of the planet.

Nowhere is this failure more evident than when the government halts all new fossil fuel projects and promises a just transition that includes reparations to exploited communities. In a time of climate collapse, the UK government plans to issue more than 100 new licenses for gas and oil extraction in the North Sea and open new coal mines in Cumbria. . It hasn’t done its fair share of meaningfully supporting countries on the front lines of climate disaster, acknowledging their historic and enduring role in spurring global carbon emissions and extracting natural resources from their former colonies.

This is a transformative moment in history and we will accept immediate and decisive action from the British Government. The people of this country have courage and strength, and it is our responsibility to secure our own future by taking action where politics has let us down with indifference and dangerously wrong solutions.

We demand that the government preemptively reveal its will for the recommendation of the Emergency Citizens’ Association and openly rationalize the refusal of the recommendation. This will include a parliamentary inquiry committee where the prime minister must justify not acting on any recommendations. The government will allocate funds to a campaign to raise public awareness of the civic assembly process and its consequences.

We, the undersigned, are letting the British Government know that we are united in this demand.

Ignoring this demand will be further proof that our government is letting us down. We would like to see an overview of the specific actions the government will take to meet our needs, as well as measures to be implemented to ensure accountability and transparency.

signatory:

Greenpeace UKWar on WantViva!EquityWomens Climate StrikeBlaksoxOperation Black VoteCompassThe Landworkers’ AllianceRePlanet UKBiofuelwatchCampaign Against Climate ChangeCornwall Green PartyEnvironmental Alliance Project CICSLow Circular Earth UKRed-Green LaborHigh Peak Green New DealEco Action FamiliesPeople Against Plastic PollutionCulture Declares Climate and Ecological EmergencyEarth Wisdom TendersWater Wide WebREAL DeclaresEstainability CenterFashion Our SleevesHope Valley Climate ActionSouth Asia Solidarity GroupThe Climate Reality ProjectNorth East Climate Justice CoalitionBreakthrough Party350GDLEnglish Collective of ProstitutesClimate Psychology AllianceGreen ChristianFuel Poverty ActionClean Up the Tropical Timber Trade (CUT campaign)Mums for LungsHumanistic Climate ActionWinVisibleGlobal Women Against DeportationsWomen of Color Global Women’s StrikePayday Men’s NetworkGlobal Women’s StrikeScientists for Global ResponsibilityExtinction Rebellion Students DurhamExtinction Rebellion UK

