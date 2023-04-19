To stay ahead of AI, the US must work with China





An AI gold rush is underway in the private sector in the wake of ChatGPT, but the geopolitical stakes are even higher. The United States and China are vying for global leadership in AI, a technology that transforms political, economic and military power. The United States currently leads in AI, but China is catching up fast and has declared its intention to be the world leader by 2030. To stay ahead of China in AI IA, the United States will have to work with China. The best competitive strategy for the United States is to maintain ties with China in areas where the United States benefits disproportionately, such as human talent and hardware, while severing problematic ties.

US policymakers are well on their way to selectively decoupling the US and Chinese AI ecosystems, which are deeply intertwined. The US government has blacklisted Chinese tech companies using “Entity List” designations and imposed export controls on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment and AI chips to China. American companies and universities should not work with Chinese entities engaged in human rights abuses or working with the military. Yet Washington’s steady tightening of restrictions risks going too far. To preserve American technological leadership, the United States should maintain the flow of Chinese talent to the United States and preserve China’s dependence on American hardware.

China produces the best AI scientists in the world. More researchers publishing in top AI conferences come from China than from any other country. But they don’t stay in China. More than half of China’s top undergraduates studying AI come to the United States for graduate studies. And they stay. More than 90% of Chinese students who go to the United States for their doctorate remain in the United States after graduation. The biggest beneficiary of Chinese talent isn’t China, it’s the United States.

The Chinese government is working hard to strengthen its national science base. To tap into the approximately 400,000 Chinese scientists overseas, the Chinese government has set up about 200 talent recruitment programs to bring scientific knowledge back to China. The US government has stepped up its investigations in response to the Chinese government’s campaign of intellectual property theft and academic espionage. In 2021, a jury convicted the former chairman of Harvard’s chemistry and chemical biology department of lying to federal authorities and tax evasion for failing to disclose a salary of $50,000 a month he received for his participation. to the Chinese Thousand Talents Plan. The US government must improve research security through investigations and increased visa controls, but it must do so without cutting off the flow of Chinese talent to the United States. These talent flows are a brain drain for China and a brain gain for the United States.

The United States also benefits from the fact that China remains dependent on chips made using American technology. As the frontier of AI research shifts towards more computationally intensive AI models like ChatGPT, America has an asymmetric advantage over China. Even though the most advanced chips in the world are not made in the United States, they are made using American technology. The US government used this fact to cut off Huawei’s access to advanced 5G chips in 2020, crippling Huawei’s global 5G business. In October 2022, the Biden administration placed even more extensive export controls on advanced AI chips to China. Unlike the checks on Huawei, these new AI chip checks aren’t targeted at a specific company; they are China-wide. While these controls are likely to limit the ability of Chinese companies to train the most advanced AI models, they risk accelerating China’s march to chip independence.

U.S. controls create financial incentives for companies to design U.S. technologies to meet China’s massive appetite for foreign chips. China imports more than $400 billion worth of chips a year. Although the current controls are tightly targeted, they will de facto increase over time as chips progress and the threshold for export controls remains the same. U.S. controls also risk boosting China’s domestic chip companies as their cloud computing and data centers shift to more reliable domestic vendors. A better strategy would be to keep Chinese commercial firms dependent on foreign chips built using American technology while refusing sales for military applications or human rights abuses. Keeping China dependent on American technology would retain the kind of leverage the US government has used against Huawei, a powerful tool in US-China technology competition.

Washington is on the path to a selective decoupling of the American and Chinese AI ecosystems. American policymakers tend to view any connection between American and Chinese AI researchers with suspicion, fearing that China’s model of military-civilian fusion will mean that any civilian advances in AI will benefit the Chinese military. It is a mistake. The United States is in long-term technological competition with China, but pure decoupling is a weak strategy. The United States benefits disproportionately from China’s talent flows and dependence on American hardware. Washington should maintain these ties even while severing the others. The best strategy for staying ahead of China in AI is to work with China when the United States benefits most.

