Brazilian Lula meets Lavrov amid US spades over Ukraine stance | Russo-Ukrainian War





Lula condemned Western efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons, a stance Russia welcomed amid its invasion.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose stance on Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled consternation in the United States and elsewhere, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov arrived in the capital Brasilia on Monday, where he discussed issues such as trade and Russia’s war in Ukraine with members of the Lulas administration.

We are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their clear understanding of the genesis of the situation [in Ukraine]. We are grateful for their desire to help find ways to resolve this situation, Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Seeking to tap into Brazil’s tradition of non-intervention and open diplomacy, Lula presented himself as an intermediary for peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, which began when Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

But he upset Washington and others saying that multiple parties are responsible for the war in Ukraine and that the United States encouraged the war by sending weapons to the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, echoing positions taken by Moscow and Beijing.

On Monday, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby called the comments by Lulas, 77, simply misguided.

In Brasilia, a handful of demonstrators held up banners condemning Lavrov’s visit and the invasion of Russia.

Lulas’ stance underscored a split between Ukraine’s largely Western allies and other countries that don’t want to choose between relations with Russia and the United States, and have refused to distance themselves from Moscow.

In the year following the invasion of Ukraine, for example, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) passed a series of resolutions to combat the violence, including a call on Russia to withdraws its army and a resolution condemning the annexation of territories.

But some of the world’s most populous countries, including China, India and Brazil, abstained from voting in some cases.

One example came on April 7, 2022, when the General Assembly passed a resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, with 93 votes in favor. But 58 countries abstained and 24 others voted against the proposal. Brazil was among the abstentions.

States like Brazil have also been reluctant to provide military assistance to Ukraine or to cut trade with Russia.

Some economists see Russia’s economic isolation under Western sanctions as an opportunity to improve economic relations. And in 2022, Brazil recorded a record $9.8 billion in two-way trade with Russia.

On Monday, Lavrov and Vieira discussed plans to increase Brazilian meat exports to Russia and fertilizer imports for Brazilian farmers.

Last week, Lula traveled to China to meet President Xi Jinping in a bid to strengthen economic ties. China has also offered its support to Russia during its war in Ukraine.

In remarks to reporters on his return from his trip, Lula said that Brazil was trying to build a group of countries without any involvement in war, who do not want war and defend world peace to have a discussion with Russia. and Ukraine.

Western countries have been angered by such comments, which they see as a refusal to condemn Russia’s flagrant violation of international law.

In this case, Brazil is repeating Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts at all, Kirby told reporters on Monday, dismissing Lulas’ recent comments as deeply problematic.

