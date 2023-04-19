Leftist French Publisher Detained by British Counter-Terror Police





A leftist French publisher was questioned by British counter-terrorism police and arrested en route to the London Book Fair for attending a protest in France.

After getting off the Eurostar with a colleague in St Pancras on Monday, March 17, Ernest Moret, 29, foreign rights manager for the radical Parisian publishing house Edites de La Fabrique, was attacked by plainclothes police. I was interrogated. Citing the 2000 Anti-Terrorism Act, the police demanded that the passwords for mobile phones and laptops be handed over.

He was interrogated for six hours and later arrested and detained at Islington Police Station early Tuesday morning after failing to hand over his password, according to a joint statement by Editions de La Fabrique and the radical UK-based publisher Verso.

The day after tomorrow was scheduled to attend a reception for publishers and agents at the French Institute in London at 7pm on Tuesday evening, attended by the French ambassador to the UK.

A joint statement from Verso and Editions de la Fabrique said: “We consider this action an outrageous and unjustified violation of the fundamental principles of freedom of expression and an example of abuse of anti-terrorism laws.

We see this attack on the freedom of expression of publishers as another indication towards the repressive and authoritarian measures taken by the current French government in the face of widespread public discontent and protest. It is important that all who uphold basic democratic values ​​express in the strongest terms that we find this intolerable and absurd.”

Protests took place simultaneously outside the institute and outside the British Embassy in Paris at 7pm.

Moreh’s attorney, Richard Parry, told Novara Media that he was uneasy because it sounded like he was blocking him to get data, contacts and information about his forthcoming work. I mean obviously some of the things that are being published are quite radical pamphlets.

“It’s not clear if the French have the same legal authority to stop anyone without question and ask for a pin and password to download any device,” Parry said. There is a suspicion that handing over to France is a very expedient way under mutual aid.

Sebastien Budgen, senior editor of Verso books, where Moret and his colleague Stella Magliani-Belkacem decided to stay together, said the background to all of this was protests in France where the French government has taken increasingly repressive and authoritarian measures. In terms of police brutality and security crackdowns.

Commenting on the reaction to the arrest in France, Budgen said, “There was a big media commotion in France. This shocked everyone in the media and publishing sector and in our view it is clearly an abuse of their powers.

Morey’s arrest comes a month after President Macron failed to calm protests against his pension reform proposals. A strike broke out on 14 April and widespread protests erupted after the Constitutional Council ruled that pension reform was legal. Likewise, on 17 April, protests broke out after Macron addressed the French public. The government is nervously watching May Day, which has seen violent clashes in recent years between protesters and trade unionists on one side and police on the other.

Macron’s government is taking an increasingly tough stance on protests.

The government has decided to ban the environmental coalition Earth Uprising after clashes erupted at protests against the construction of reservoirs for farmers seeking to privatize Sainte-Soline’s water supply. In early April, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he would not yield to so-called far-left intellectual terrorism.

The French ambassador to the UK has been asked for comment. Metropolitan Police was approached for comment.

Olly Haynes is a freelance journalist covering political, cultural and social movements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://novaramedia.com/2023/04/18/french-leftwing-publisher-detained-by-uk-counter-terrorism-police/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related