Faced with brutal climate calculations, the United States is betting billions on direct air capture





Nine or more app views; the objective in a few years is four centres. All are bidding for a $3.5 billion tranche of government grants. Climeworks tenders for three sites; predicts 100 hires by 2025Unproven technology, talent shortage, costs all challenges

April 18 (Reuters) – The world is failing to cut carbon emissions fast enough to avoid disastrous climate change, a dawning truth that brings to life a technology that for years has been marginal for extracting carbon dioxide air.

Leading the charge, the US government has offered $3.5 billion in grants to build the plants that will permanently capture and store the gas – the largest such effort in the world to help stem climate change through climate change. Direct Air Capture (DAC) and extended a $180/tonne tax credit to bolster the nascent technology.

The sums involved dwarfing funding available in other regions, such as Britain, which has pledged up to 100 million pounds ($124 million) for DAC research and development. That compares to $12 billion in federal spending to stimulate demand for personal and commercial electric vehicles, the Boston Consulting Group estimated.

While bids for US DAC hub funding were due March 13, the government and some companies have yet to release full details of the demands, many of which Reuters is reporting for the first time. The Department of Energy plans to announce the winning bids this summer.

Worsening climate change and insufficient efforts to reduce emissions have pushed the issue known as carbon removal to the top of the agenda, and UN scientists now estimate that billions of tons of carbon will need to be sucked out of the atmosphere each year to reach a global warming cap target of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

While much of this will come from natural solutions like planting more trees or increasing the soil’s ability to sequester carbon, permanent carbon removal like DAC will also be needed.

Yet the list of obstacles is long.

The largest plant to date only captures 4,000 tonnes a year and costs are high, the talent pool is nascent and corporate buyers for credits remain largely on the sidelines. Oil companies’ role in space has also raised eyebrows, and developers need to muster support from hub communities that have often been damaged by big energy projects.

In addition, CO2 must be permanently stored.

The US government has said it wants to back four hubs, and interviews with more than 20 state, federal, business and investor sources show at least nine applications were filed in a first round, with two major projects of Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N). also considered serious competitors.

It offers three levels of funding, ranging from $3 million for preliminary feasibility studies to $12.5 million for engineering design studies up to $500 million for projects ready to complete the procurement phases. , construction and operation.

Reuters Charts

Among the most active companies to date is Swiss start-up Climeworks, which has raised over $800m to date and is backed by Singaporean sovereign investor GIC.

In his first major interview since taking part in bids for three hubs – in Louisiana, California and North Dakota – chief executive Christoph Gebald said all had the potential to be suitable for the US government’s goal of million tons, known as a megaton, a year.

The company planned to grow its workforce from low double digits to over 100 over the next 18 months, and by 2030 the three hubs could create 3,500 direct jobs and tens of thousands of jobs. indirect, if given the green light, he said. .

The real challenge, however, was access to talent, Gebald said. “Where are you going to find these people in the next 30 years?…there is no university program on DAC.”

Gebald said creating a one-megaton facility would “easily cost billions” of dollars and the company could seek to raise funds depending on the success of its three bids, although it would likely wait until 2024 to return to the market.

“The lion’s share of capital is for assets, so it really depends on the building program.”

Another funding offering is start-up CarbonCapture Inc., in partnership with Frontier Carbon Solutions and a new company called Twelve, which will use captured carbon to make sustainable aviation fuel in Wyoming, Jonas Lee told Reuters. , Commercial Director of CarbonCapture.

“This industry is fragile right now, but all the arrows are pointing in the right direction. Now we need to do our job of putting iron in the ground and starting to remove significant amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere. “, Lee said.

“I hope this will contribute to a virtuous cycle that will further galvanize support from companies buying carbon credits, and perhaps state and local governments.”

OIL INVOLVEMENT

The sites being offered span the whole country, but all have several things in common: they are close to cheap renewable energy and plenty of space to store the gas.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, this has caught the eye of some of the big incumbent energy giants keen to position themselves for what could be a multi-trillion dollar industry as demand for fossil fuels declines.

Occidental Petroleum said it was well positioned for federal subsidies for what could be the world’s largest direct air capture plants. He declined to say whether he had requested support for two DAC projects he is developing in Texas.

Oil companies are also way ahead in getting licensed sequestration wells, guaranteed to keep CO2 in the ground.

We have the pore space to begin with, from the reservoirs that are depleted or depleted, that we have exploited and can now be reused in sequestration by the engineers who know how that reservoir reacts, said Chris Gould, director sustainable development in California. Resources Corp (CRC.N), an oil company that is aiming for net zero emissions and is working with Climeworks on a California project.

But oil companies are still viewed with skepticism by some in the carbon removal community.

“It’s really critical to the success of direct air capture that it’s about eliminating legacy emissions and not continuing to use fossil fuels,” said Erin Burns, executive director of Carbon 180, a DAC consulting firm. “We hope to see hubs that have nothing to do with fossil fuel production.”

COSTS

Most DAC processes use a liquid or solid designed to naturally absorb carbon dioxide, then heated or treated to extract the carbon to be put underground.

But the energy to run the process, factories, pipelines and storage is expensive. The jury is still out on whether it can be deployed on a large enough scale to affect the climate, at a cost the world can afford.

In a range of technical processes, it can cost more than $1,000 to capture and lock away a ton of planet-warming carbon dioxide, but the US government has targeted a price of $100 a ton.

Heirloom Carbon, a California-based company which, along with Climeworks, is part of a request for a hub in Louisiana, sees that as a realistic goal, while CarbonCapture told Reuters it plans to reach $250 a ton of by 2030 and $150 per tonne within a decade.

Getting to a cost and scale that can affect the planet will require designing an easily replicable factory that does the same thing over and over again, like a franchised fast food restaurant, said Dan Friedmann, chief executive of the DAC company. Carbon Engineering, which provides the technology to Occidental.

It’s a McDonald’s kind of thing,” he said.

($1 = 0.8056 pounds)

Reporting by Susanna Twidale and Simon Jessop in London, Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Peter Henderson in San Francisco Additional reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Valerie Volcovici

Thomson Reuters

Valerie Volcovici covers US environment and energy policy from Washington, DC. She focuses on climate and environmental regulations in federal agencies and in Congress. It also covers the impact of these regulatory changes across the United States. Other areas covered include plastic pollution and international climate negotiations.

