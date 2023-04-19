UK Emergency Alert System: What is it and when will it be tested?





A UK-wide emergency alert system announced by the government will be tested on Sunday 23 April.

A test notification is sent at 15:00. The message appears on the home screen of phones and tablets and makes a loud siren-like sound or vibrates for about 10 seconds.

Oliver Dowden, the minister responsible for the system, said the new system “is an important tool for keeping the public safe in life-threatening emergencies.”

What will the message say?

A test alert would look like this: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that alerts you if there is a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a true emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. No action is required.”

Under what circumstances can emergency alerts be used?

Emergency alerts, with advice on how to stay safe, are sent by local or national, governmental or emergency services in the rare event of a life threat.

Initially, we will focus on the most severe weather-related events such as:

severe flood fire extreme weather

Phone or tablet users should check the notification before using other features on the device.

But many will go unnoticed for months, maybe even years.

What devices are Alerts compatible with?

Notifications work on all 4G and 5G phone networks in the UK and on devices with the following software:

iPhones running iOS 14.5 or later Phones and tablets running Android 11 or later

No need to register or download any applications. But older phones that aren’t “smart” won’t get alerts the same way devices that are turned off or in airplane mode.

The government said emergency services will have other ways to notify people who don’t have compatible devices.

And alerts don’t replace local news, radio, or social media.

Can users turn off emergency alerts?

Despite the fact that the government strongly encourages devices to receive alerts, users can opt out by searching for “urgent alerts” in settings and turning off “severe alerts” and “extreme alerts.”

Is personal information protected?

According to the Cabinet Office, no personal data about users’ devices or specific locations is collected or shared.

Alerts are broadcast from the mobile phone mast to all compatible mobile phones and tablets within range. Government or emergency services do not need to know your cell phone number or other personal data.

Any other concerns?

Domestic violence activists, including the charity Shelter, say the test could put some vulnerable people at risk by giving abusers the location of hidden phones.

The government said it was working with organizations to ensure vulnerable people were not negatively impacted. And Refuge made a video showing how to turn off notifications.

Drivers are also advised not to look at or touch their phones until it is safe, as is when receiving calls or messages.

Do other countries also use emergency alerts?

Emergency alert systems are used in many countries around the world, including the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan.

Japan credits the system for saving countless lives in natural disasters.

The US system allows the president to send messages directly to citizens.

However, things don’t always go as planned.

In 2018, a warning alert that a missile was flying from the US state of Hawaii was sent incorrectly, causing a panic.

