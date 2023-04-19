Congress Steps Up Investigation into U.S. Migrant Child Labor : NPR





Congress is stepping up its investigation into hundreds of reports of migrant child labor in the United States. A House panel interviewed a senior official of a program responsible for placing these children in safe homes.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Congress Steps Up Investigation into Reports of Hundreds of Cases of Child Migrant Labor in the US Today, a House panel questioned a senior government official tasked with placing these children in safe homes. Meet Republican Glenn Grothman, who chairs a House oversight subcommittee. He asks this official about reports that the program has lost track of 85,000 migrant children.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROBIN DUNN MARCOS: We don’t track or monitor…

GLENN GROTHMAN: The answer is no. There are 85,000 children who have crossed the border that we do not know. Is it correct? Apparently it is.

CHANG: Democrats argue that this program is just one part of a much larger crisis highlighted in recent reports from The New York Times. Joining us now from Capitol Hill is Claudia Grisales, NPR’s Congressional Correspondent.

Hi Claudia.

CLAUDIA GRISALES, BYLINE: Hello, Ailsa.

CHANG: So what did we learn from today’s hearing?

GRISALES: Well, we heard this senior official testify today that he needed the help of Congress. This official is the director of the so-called Refugee Resettlement Program Office. They are responsible for placing these unaccompanied migrant children into homes after a child arrives at the border and is transferred out of the custody of the Department of Homeland Security. That director, Robin Dunn Marcos, defended his program’s actions, saying they didn’t have enough resources to track those 85,000 children. And they need help from Congress to expand services to these children after they are placed in these homes.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARCOS: I think continued support in expanding post-release services and legal services is essential to providing care for these children.

GRISALES: And we should note that this figure of 85,000 refers to migrant children who, according to the New York Times, went through the program during the first two years of the Biden administration. We also heard Robin Dunn Marcos say that they are considering an audit to further investigate this issue and coordinate further with the Department of Labor. But Democrats have argued that this program, which falls under the Department of Health and Human Services, is largely unequipped to connect with these children after placement. And this is one area where Congress can help.

CHANG: Well, how is the Biden administration reacting to these reports?

GRISALES: Today, the White House said child labor is unacceptable and the administration is taking action to crack down on related violations and strengthen oversight of companies that do business with employers who violate labor laws children. But they’re also asking Congress to make those fixes that are possible here. The top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia, spoke about it.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROBERT GARCIA: We also need to have a serious conversation about how we make sure we fully enforce our labor laws and hold companies accountable when they knowingly and illegally profit from child labor. So I personally support legislation to crack down on these unethical employers.

GRISALES: So we also heard his frustration, and that of other Democrats with Republicans, that employers tied to these child labor practices weren’t part of today’s hearing. And they also defended the Biden administration’s role here, saying it’s been a difficult transition from how migrant children were previously treated under the Trump administration, with images of children being detained in areas in cage.

Chang: Exactly. Well, what are the next steps at this point to resolve all of this?

GRISALES: Republicans say a crackdown on border security is the answer here. Several noted that the House Judiciary Committee will soon begin work on a GOP border security bill, but we don’t expect that to go far with the Democratic-controlled Senate and White House. . House Democrats are asking for bipartisan help, but there isn’t much hope there. But it’s now part of a larger national conversation about child labor laws.

CHANG: That’s right.

GRISALES: But for now, Senate Democrats are considering legislation to stop these efforts against child labor. But with a divided government, it will be difficult for Congress to get on the same page.

CHANG: Indeed. This is Claudia Grisales from NPR.

Thanks Claudia.

GRISALES: Thank you very much.

