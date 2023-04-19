Fed Governor Bowman questions the need for a US digital dollar





Federal Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bowman delivers her first public address as a federal policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego, California, February 11, 2019.

Ann Sapphire | Reuters

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman expressed skepticism about the possibility of a digital U.S. dollar, noting on Tuesday the multiple risks such a system could impose.

A central bank digital currency (CBDC) could intrude on user privacy and harm the banking system while offering few benefits that are not otherwise available to banked and unbanked consumers, Bowman said in a speech. .

“We must ensure that consumer data privacy protections built into current payment systems continue and are extended to future systems,” she said in prepared remarks at Georgetown University.

Bowman further noted “the risk that a CBDC not only provides a window, but potentially an impediment to the freedom that Americans enjoy in choosing how money and resources are used and invested.”

Over the past few years, Fed officials have been exploring whether to join a handful of other central banks in implementing its own kind of cryptocurrency. A study published in 2022 detailed the various advantages and disadvantages but did not take a position.

In his remarks, Bowman touched on most of the common arguments, in particular the opportunities a CBDC could present for those without access to traditional banking and the importance of catching up with the Fed’s global counterparts who have already set up digital currencies. The People’s Bank of China, for example, has introduced its own product.

However, the speech mostly noted counter-arguments. For example, she said that less than 5% of US households do not have a checking or savings account, and most of this group is intentionally unbanked.

“About a third cited lack of trust in banks as a reason for not having a bank account,” Bowman said. “I think this group is unlikely to find government more trustworthy than highly regulated banks.”

She noted the possibility of a CBDC serving as a foundation that banks could use to create their own products. Additionally, she cited the possible use for “certain financial market transactions and international payment processing.”

However, she said an interest-bearing digital Fed dollar could create harmful competition for banks, limiting their ability to lend.

She also dismissed the idea that a digital currency is needed to back the dollar, which she said is valued because of “the size of the U.S. economy, its deep and liquid financial markets, the strength of American institutions and its commitment to rule”. of right,” none of which would be backed by a central bank digital currency.

“In terms of some of the broader design and policy issues, particularly those around consumer privacy and impacts on the banking system, it’s hard to imagine a world where the trade-offs between benefits and consequences unforeseen events could warrant direct CBDC access for uses beyond interbank and wholesale transactions,” she said.

Like other Fed officials, Bowman said the imminent implementation of the FedNow payments system will also address many of the needs cited by central bank digital currency proponents. The system will be launched in July.

Perhaps the Fed’s biggest defender of the CBDC has since left the central bank: former Governor Lael Brainard is now director of the National Economic Council.

