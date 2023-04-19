UK Cryptocurrency Regulations Are Moving Fast, Says Coinbase CEO





Coinbases CEO Brian Armstrong appears more optimistic than ever about cryptocurrency regulation in the UK.

The UK is moving fast on sensible cryptocurrency regulation to drive both economic growth and consumer protection, he said in a tweet featuring himself along with UK Economy Minister and City Secretary Andrew Griffith. We are delighted to continue investing in the UK.

The crypto exec also took the opportunity to step up some thought leadership on an exchange that describes the UK as a Web3 innovation hub.

Griffith is credited with resurrecting an organization called the Asset Management Taskforce.

Sky News reported that the agency will look into deploying blockchain technology across the fund management industry, among other objectives.

Coinbase also provided nine recommendations that will cement “the UK as a leader in its sector.”

These recommendations included removing outright bans on the purchase of cryptocurrencies by banks, establishing a good regulatory framework, and laying out plans to make decentralized identity a reality.

The post also read that Europe is ahead of the curve when it comes to embracing the digital economy, citing upcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations for a vote this week.

Coinbase, Andrew Griffith and HM Treasury did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comment.

US Cryptocurrency Crackdown

The bullishness on everything across the Atlantic comes amid a heavy crackdown on the crypto industry in the US.

Just yesterday, the SEC charged Bittrex and its CEO with operating an unregistered stock exchange. Prior to that, Coinbase issued a Wells Notice, meaning that the SEC had officially notified the company of its impending enforcement action against cryptocurrency exchange staking products.

And in February, Kraken settled similar charges with the SEC and paid a $30 million fine.

