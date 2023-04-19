Mexican president slams US ‘espionage’ after indictment of 28 Sinaloa cartel members, including sons of ‘El Chapo’





Mexico’s president on Monday denounced what he called US “espionage” and “interference” in Mexico, days after US prosecutors announced charges against 28 members of the Sinaloa cartel for the smuggling massive quantities of fentanyl into the United States. The three sons of former drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán – known as “Chapitos” – were among those charged.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested on Monday that the case was built on information gathered by US agents in Mexico, and said “foreign agents cannot be in Mexico.”

He called Sinaloa’s investigation “an abusive and arrogant interference that should not be accepted under any circumstances”.

A former top US drug enforcement official called the president’s comments unwarranted. Mike Vigil, former head of international operations for the Drug Enforcement Administration, said López Obrador incorrectly assumed that US agents must have been in Mexico gathering intelligence on the case. In fact, much of the case appears to stem from trafficking suspects arrested in the United States.

“He wants to completely destroy the working relationship that took decades to build,” Vigil said. “It’s going to mean more drugs reaching the United States and more violence and corruption in Mexico.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference at the Security and Civil Protection Secretariat in Mexico City, Mexico on March 9, 2023. HENRY ROMERO / REUTERS

López Obrador continued on Monday to describe fentanyl — a synthetic opioid that causes about 70,000 overdose deaths each year in the United States — as an American problem, saying it is not made in Mexico. He suggested that American families should hug their children more or keep their adult children at home longer, to stop the fentanyl crisis.

The Mexican president also clarified that the fight against fentanyl trafficking is secondary to the fight against Mexico’s internal security problems and that Mexico helps only out of goodwill.

“What we have to do first is to guarantee public safety in our country…that’s the first thing,” López Obrador said, “and second, to help and cooperate with the US government.”

Vigil pointed out that the same fentanyl and methamphetamine cartels are behind most of the violence in Mexico. Avoiding cartel confrontations is unlikely to bring peace, Vigil said, noting that “it will have exactly the opposite effect.”

The US charges announced on Friday exposed the brutal and shocking methods used by the cartel, based in the northern state of Sinaloa, to move massive amounts of increasingly cheap fentanyl into the United States.

On Friday, federal officials detailed gruesome and cruel practices by the Chapitos aimed at expanding their power and amassing greater wealth — from testing the potency of fentanyl they allegedly produced on prisoners to feeding the victims of their violence with tigers to intimidate civilians.

Seemingly keen to corner the market and build a central drug addict market, the cartel wholesaled counterfeit fentanyl-containing pills for as little as 50 cents apiece.

López Obrador’s own administration has acknowledged finding dozens of labs where fentanyl is produced in Mexico from Chinese precursor chemicals, mostly in the northern state of Sinaloa.

Most illegal fentanyl is squeezed by Mexican cartels into counterfeit pills designed to look like other drugs like Xanax, Oxycodone or Percocet, or mixed with other drugs including heroin and cocaine. Many people who die of overdoses in the United States do not know they are taking fentanyl.

López Obrador resents US allegations of corruption in Mexico deeply and has fought tooth and nail to avoid a US trial of former Defense Secretary General Salvador Cienfuegos, accused by the United States of helping a drug gang in 2020.

López Obrador at one point threatened to expel DEA agents from Mexico unless the general was fired, which he was. Cienfuegos was quickly released upon his return. Since then, the Mexican government has imposed restrictive rules on how agents can operate in Mexico and slowed visa approvals for a while.

