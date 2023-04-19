Leaders detail US advantage in Indo-Pacific > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





The foundation of the United States’ strategic and integrated deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region is its network of allies and partners. It’s an asymmetric advantage that China doesn’t have, Navy Admiral John C. Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said in testimony today at a House hearing. Armed Services Committee.

In addition to the United States’ five treaty allies — Japan, Korea, Australia, the Philippines and Thailand — there are many partner nations in the region, he said.

The Ministry of Defense approach is to engage with regional partners. “We are like-minded nations with common values. We have people-to-people connections, and that goes beyond treaty allies,” he said.

For example, the DOD participates in about 120 exercises a year with allies and partners in the region, he said.

“This strategy and approach is competition, not containment,” Aquilino said, referring to China.

“War is not inevitable, and it is not imminent. However, this decade presents a time of heightened risk,” he said.

Jedidiah P. Royal, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said China continues to carry out coercive military activities in the Taiwan Strait, South and East China Seas. and beyond.

“Deterrence in the Indo-Pacific is real and strong today because the United States military remains the most capable and incredible fighting force in the world,” Royal said.

The United States is not alone in maintaining peace and stability in the region, he said. Japan increases its defense budget and introduces new capabilities, including counterattack.

The United States is taking significant steps to modernize and strengthen its alliances with South Korea, he said.

The department is working with the Philippines to accelerate its capabilities, and the DOD is also making major investments in defense relations with India, he said.

The AUKUS security pact between the US, UK and Australia exemplifies working with highly capable allies to expand combined capability in the region, he said.

In December, the United States and Australia announced a series of new force posture initiatives, including increased rotations of American bombers and fighters to Australian bases, he said.

“We continue to fulfill our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act, which has served as a bedrock of peace, stability and deterrence in the Taiwan Strait over the past four decades,” he said. .

“Over the past decade, our five regional allies have increased their military spending by double digits. This is what realizing our shared vision looks like,” Royal said.

Army Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, said U.S. allies are crucial. “The Korean War taught us that we must always be ready and forward with our allies,” he said.

The general said one of his priorities was to strengthen the alliance between the United States and South Korea. “We must never take the alliance for granted.

“Our network of allies and partners with common interests on the Korean Peninsula represents our greatest asymmetric advantage,” he added.

