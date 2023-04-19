More U.S. consumers are falling behind on payments





NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) – Consumers are starting to fall behind on their credit card payments and loans as the economy slows, according to executives of the biggest U.S. banks, despite saying that delinquency levels were still modest.

Earnings from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Citigroup Inc (CN) beat analysts’ forecasts as credit giants benefited from rising interest rates. But industry chiefs have warned strength will wane this year as a recession looms and customer delinquencies rise.

“We’ve seen some trends in consumer financial health gradually weaken over the past year,” Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said on a conference call Friday to discuss its first-quarter results.

While delinquencies and net write-offs — debt owed to a bank that is unlikely to be collected — have slowly increased as expected, consumers and businesses remain generally strong, said bank CEO Charlie Scharf.

The company set aside $1.2 billion in the first quarter to cover possible downgraded loans.

Citigroup also made larger provisions for credit losses, although it generated more revenue from customer interest payments on credit cards.

Delinquency rates rose as expected but were still below normal levels in the bank’s “very high quality” loan book, said Mark Mason, the bank’s chief financial officer.

“We have tightened credit standards specifically due to the current card market environment, we continue to calibrate our credit underwriting based on what we see based on macro trends,” Mason said.

Chargeback rates will likely return to “normal” levels of 3% to 3.5% for branded cards and 5% to 5.5% for retail services by early 2024, said mason. Current delinquency rates are 2.8% for branded cards and 4% for retail services, according to Citi’s revenue presentation.

Bank of America provisioned $931 million for credit losses in the quarter, well above the $30 million a year earlier but below the $1.1 billion provision in the fourth quarter. Total net write-offs with credit reached $807 million, up from the prior quarter but still below pre-pandemic levels, the bank said in its earnings release.

“The consumer is in great shape in terms of credit quality by all historical standards. Employment remains good, wages remain good and we haven’t seen any cracks in that portfolio yet,” the director told reporters. Bank of America financier Alastair Borthwick.

Some of JPMorgan’s customers were starting to fall behind on their payments, but delinquency levels remained modest, said Jeremy Barnum, chief financial officer of the largest US lender.

We don’t see much there to indicate a problem, he said.

The bank more than doubled the amount it set aside for credit losses in the first quarter from a year earlier to $2.3 billion, reflecting net write-offs of $1.1 billion .

Worsening economic conditions would lead to “worsening credit throughout 2023 and 2024, with losses eventually exceeding pre-pandemic levels due to a looming recession,” UBS analysts led by Erika Najarian predicted. . Still, defaults are expected to remain “lower than peaks seen in previous recessions”, they said.

As large and midsize lenders become more conservative on underwriting, their net charges will likely peak several quarters from now, wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck. “That means slower loan growth” 2023 and 2024, she wrote.

American Express said in a filing on Tuesday that its net card loan write-offs rose slightly in March to 1.7% from 1.4% at the end of February. Delinquency volumes are stable from February to March.

