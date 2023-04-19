UK inflation stays in double digits as food prices continue to rise





UK inflation remained in double digits in March, with annual inflation at 10.1%, raising the likelihood that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month.

Consumer price inflation was 10.4% in February and was expected to fall to 9.8% last month.

Gasoline and diesel prices fell this month, but the index fell by double digits as the cost of food, recreation and culture (a broad category including theaters, concerts and sporting events) surged further.

The BoE has been watching these numbers very closely, as they were the last significant data released before the next meeting in early May.

Officials were hoping for the first signs that inflationary pressures would ease significantly, but core inflation excluding food and energy prices remained unchanged at 6.2%, still too high for comfort.

In early trading on Wednesday, the pound strengthened against the dollar, up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.24.

ONS chief economist Grant Fichtner said inflation remained high. Falling car fuel prices were partially offset by still steeply rising food prices, while bread and grain prices hit record highs, he said.

The decline in headline inflation was almost entirely driven by motor fuel, where the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from 1.60 in March 2022 to just under 1.47 last month.

Offsetting this and keeping headline interest rates high were soaring food prices, particularly bread and grain, which rose 19.1% through March of this year.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee is looking for signs that underlying inflationary pressures are easing and that the headline decline in interest rates isn’t solely due to last year’s massive energy price hikes, which began to fall on an annual basis.

Members will not be relieved that service inflation is stuck at 6.6% and core inflation is not falling and is instead stuck at 6.2%. The MPC said it would raise rates again from the current 4.25% level if there was evidence of more sustained pressure.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said banks should act and raise rates again on May 4 if core inflation doesn’t come down. There was more demand in the economy than the Bank of England expected in the first quarter, she said.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, said the rate cut was too modest for the MPC to halt rate hikes.

Consulting firm Capital Economics said the stubbornness of high inflation raised the possibility that a rate hike to 4.5% at its May meeting might not be the last.

UK inflation hasn’t fallen as fast as similar indicators in many European countries, which confirmed lower energy prices reflected in March data, but UK headline rates are expected to drop significantly next month.

With April’s gas and electricity prices already known, the annual rate of increase for this component will fall from 96% to 27%, but consumers will not feel better because the energy price cap will remain at the same level. These prices are expected to start dropping in the summer.

Headline inflation is set to halve by the end of the year while meeting the government’s target. Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said in his statement: “These numbers reaffirm exactly why we must continue to work to lower inflation so that we can alleviate pressure on families and businesses.”

