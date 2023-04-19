Coinbase CEO says he’s preparing to go to court with the US SEC





Coinbase is bracing for a years-long legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company’s chief executive told CNBC on Tuesday, after the regulator warned the cryptocurrency exchange of potential violations of the securities law.

Last month, the SEC sent Coinbase a Wells notice, which is often one of the last steps before the regulator officially issues charges. It typically lays out the framework for the regulatory argument and provides the potential defendant with an opportunity to rebut the SEC’s assertions.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, called the release of the Wells notice “unfortunate” and said the company had not obtained more information about the specific issues from the SEC.

“We’ve met with them over 30 times in the last year, we’ve never had a single comment from them about what we can do better or differently, and then this Wells review came in,” Armstrong said. to CNBC in an interview.

“I think we’re going to have to end up going to court to get the clarity we need and create the case law.”

Case law refers to judicial precedent.

The SEC has stepped up its scrutiny of crypto firms, prosecuting companies it says offer unregistered securities. The SEC uses enforcement actions to target companies.

One of its most high-profile lawsuits involves a company called Ripple, which has been going on since 2020. The SEC alleges that Ripple sold unregistered securities. Ripple disputes the claim.

When asked by CNBC if Coinbase was ready for a years-long battle with the SEC, Armstrong replied, “Absolutely.”

“We never seek litigation, but it seems in this case they initiated it and if we have to go to court to get the clarifications we need, we are fully prepared to do that,” he said. said Armstrong.

The cryptocurrency industry has complained that the SEC has not made it clear to companies what they can and cannot do. The SEC, meanwhile, argues that the rules are clear under existing laws.

Armstrong accused the SEC of an “abdication of responsibility.”

“The job of regulators is to issue clear regulations and allow this market to be safe but also to thrive in this country and I think they have completely abdicated their responsibility,” Armstrong said.

The SEC was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, criticized the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. He also said the cryptocurrency exchange is looking to invest more outside of the United States.

Carlos Jasso | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors in Coinbase, which is listed in the United States and whose stock has risen about 90% this year, will be watching developments on the SEC issue. Barclays said in a note this month that the “regulatory overhang” on Coinbase shares “increased significantly” when the SEC issued Wells’ notice.

“We believe that the most onerous outcome may be that if various crypto assets are considered securities, then Coinbase would have to register as an exchange, in order to continue to offer trading in those assets,” added Barclays.

“Furthermore, under current securities law, securities exchanges are not permitted to offer services directly to retail customers, and Coinbase could theoretically be forced to separate the exchange and broker portions of the business.”

Coinbase plans to move from the United States

On Tuesday, Armstrong spoke at a fintech event in London. He said the United States “has the potential to be a significant crypto market,” but currently does not provide regulatory clarity. If this continues, he said, Coinbase would consider options to invest more overseas, including moving from the United States to other countries.

“I think if a number of years go by without us seeing regulatory clarity around us…we may have to look at investing more elsewhere in the world. Everything, including, you know, the relocation,” Armstrong said.

He added that the company is “looking for other markets” to invest in beyond the US and is “likely going to invest more” in the UK given its desire to position itself as a crypto hub. .

“We’re a company…like any company, we have a budget and we have to decide where to allocate it. And so that means what products we want to build, but it also means what countries we want to invest it in any given year,” Armstrong told CNBC.

“And with the United States lagging a bit … we are looking at other markets.”

