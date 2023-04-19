Britain’s NATO commitments threatened by ‘busted’ military procurement program | british news





Britain’s military arming plans have failed to adapt to a more dangerous world after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the government risks failing to deliver on important NATO commitments, an influential group of parliamentarians warned.

In a critical assessment of the Department of Defense’s (MoD) ability to purchase equipment, the Public Accounts Committee said there were “serious doubts” whether the 10-year procurement plan would be “agile and responsive enough to respond to this more dangerous international situation.” situation”.

The entire system overseen by Defense Equipment and Support, the Pentagon department responsible for procurement of the kits, was “broken,” it said.

The Ministry of Defense objected, calling it “unfounded”.

MPs questioned the “optimism bias” behind the £242.3bn equipment budget for 2022-2032 given the impact of rising inflation and unfavorable exchange rates.

Much of British military equipment is purchased from the United States.

Additionally, to balance the total in equipment plans, the efficiency savings target of £13.8 billion over the next 10 years needs to be met, even though the MoD has yet to set a way to achieve the total of £5 billion.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, Vice-Chair of the Commission, said: “The UK will be unable to maintain its essential contribution to NATO unless the Ministry of Defense acts quickly to address supply chain vulnerabilities, replenish inventories and modernize capabilities. It can be difficult,” he said. .

“Neither the taxpayers nor our armed forces are serving them properly. There must be meaningful change to this broken system. The Department must deliver fundamental and fundamental defense reform, breaking out of the cycle of costly delays and failures,” he added. Acquisition.”

The MoD’s gear plan ‘failed’ to adapt to the unstable world.

Another issue with inflation is its impact on the government’s ability to retain defense personnel, particularly in highly skilled fields such as technology, at a time when the value of public sector salaries is being eroded. This makes private sector careers more attractive.

Members of Congress are using computer chips and code from warships and jets.

“The Department of Defense’s approach to equipment planning has failed to adapt to a more volatile world,” the commission said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago triggered a renewing of Britain’s defense, security and foreign policy.

“However, we have serious doubts about whether the department’s equipment planning process is sufficiently agile and responsive to respond to this more dangerous international situation,” the report said.

“We are concerned that the Department of Defense lacks the urgency needed to rapidly develop and deliver the enhanced capabilities the military needs.”

READ MORE: PM ‘has no interest in defense’, Whitehall sources say RAF bosses are ready to test ‘the limits of the law’ to improve diversity

This includes a rapid purchase of more ammunition and weapons to replenish stockpiles Britain has provided to the Ukrainian military to support the war against Russia and to increase Britain’s own stockpile.

The military’s capability gap is particularly acute with delays in deliveries of new multibillion-pound armored vehicles, such as the Ajax mini-tank, and all.

This particularly affects the UK’s ability to deploy forces in support of its NATO allies.

Sky News reported earlier this year that a senior US general had privately told Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that British forces were no longer considered a top-level or tier 1 combat force.

The longest-serving Conservative defense minister, Mr Wallace, has already admitted Britain has not been able to field a combat division for many years.

The division’s provision of up to 25,000 troops is something NATO allies have come to expect from Britain and other powerful member states to help them deal with crises as part of the alliance’s collective defense and security.

Plans for outdated equipment by war in Ukraine

A summit in Lithuania in July will see allies finalize updated commitments to bolster NATO’s defenses and deter Russian aggression amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Public Accounts Committee said the Pentagon’s current equipment plans were already outdated given the war in Ukraine.

Lawmakers said the equipment was put into service years late, significantly overbudget, and with a depressing regularity.

“Neither taxpayers nor our armed forces are underserved. There must be meaningful change to this broken system. Once the Department of Defense breaks out of the cycle of costly delays and failures, fundamental root-to-branch reforms of defense procurement are in place. must be provided at all.”

“The Public Accounts Commission’s assessment that our equipment plans do not align with lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine is unfounded,” a spokesperson for the Pentagon said. Investment Decision – Means no major overhaul of the equipment pipeline.

“Also, we are unaware of the compromised procurement system pictured by this report. The department routinely assesses the time, cost and risk factors of all projects, delivers most on time and on budget, and makes many changes to improve procurement practices. Some of these projects will take decades and many reforms will take time to produce results.”

