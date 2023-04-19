US Auto Sales used car dealership temporarily closes





Southeast used-vehicle dealership chain US Auto Sales has closed its 39 locations indefinitely, the company’s website said Tuesday.

“We have temporarily closed our dealerships and are working on a solution to reopen them as soon as possible,” a pop-up on usautosales.info said Tuesday morning. “But don’t worry, we’re not going anywhere!”

The group, which works with car buyers regardless of their credit history, told customers that its consumer auto loan service company USASF Servicing remains open to business and auto payments.

A phone call to US Auto Sales was greeted with a similar recorded message: “Unfortunately, we have had to temporarily close our dealerships,” he began.

A US Auto Sales customer service representative reached by Automotive News said no one was available to speak.

Car financing has become harder to come by as lenders have tightened their underwriting standards for consumers who have exhausted much of their pandemic-era savings. Capital One recently announced it was exiting its floor plan lending business for auto dealerships, citing a “tougher economic environment.”

US Auto Sales has regularly turned to the bond markets to raise funds from investors, bundling subprime auto loans into bonds known as securitizations for sale to institutional investors. He recently sold a $233 million bond in June.

As more auto loan borrowers fall into arrears, lending within these bonds has deteriorated. Late last month, rating agency Moody’s downgraded several parts of the bond it sold in 2022 as well as another it sold in 2021, after an entity linked to US Auto Sales restated gross and net loss data for the underlying loan pools, according to a March 31 report from Moody’s.

Founded in 1992 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, US Auto Sales’ 39 locations span Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The group had 459 vehicles in its inventory late Tuesday morning.

The closure of US Auto Sales follows the sudden closure of American Car Center, which Bloomberg said had more than 40 locations.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.

