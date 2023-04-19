US diplomatic convoy fires into Sudan as intense fighting continues between rival forces





A US diplomatic convoy came under fire in Sudan on Monday, but those inside remained unharmed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Tuesday. He called the incident “reckless” and “irresponsible”.

Blinken, who is in Japan for a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers, said a convoy of clearly marked US Embassy vehicles came under fire and preliminary reports indicate the attackers were linked. to a powerful force fighting with the Sudanese army for control of the country. for a third consecutive day. He said everyone in the convoy was safe and at home.

A contingency plan for U.S. personnel in Sudan was underway with “interagency partners,” the State Department said in a statement to CBS News on Tuesday. The State Department also said Khartoum airport remains closed and there are no plans for a coordinated evacuation of American civilians, who are still advised to stay indoors and s shelter in place.

Blinken called for an immediate 24-hour ceasefire as a step toward a longer truce. According to reports, the Sudanese army has agreed to a 24-hour cessation of hostilities, starting on Tuesday evening, after the paramilitary forces it is fighting said they would also respect such a ceasefire. However, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told CBS News correspondent Pamela Falk on Tuesday that the United Nations could not confirm any ceasefire agreement.

Blinken said he spoke by phone with the head of the Sudanese army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as of Hemedti, and had told them any danger to U.S. diplomats and residents in Sudan or personnel from the United Nations and other humanitarian partners was unacceptable.

In a joint statement Tuesday, G-7 foreign ministers condemned the fighting. “We urge the parties to immediately end hostilities without preconditions,” he said, calling on them to resume negotiations and reduce tensions.

As explosions and gunfire thundered outside, Sudanese in the capital Khartoum and other towns huddled in their homes.

Maxar satellite imagery shows a close-up of the destruction from a ground attack at El Obeid Air Base in Sudan on April 18, 2023. Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

“The fighting continues,” Atiya Abdulla Atiya of the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate told The Associated Press. “We hear constant gunfire.”

At least 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured since the fighting began, UN envoy Volker Perthes told reporters.

Both sides use tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas. Fighter jets circled overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies as night fell.

The toll could be much higher as there are many bodies in the streets around central Khartoum that no one can reach due to the clashes. There has been no official word on the number of civilians or combatants who have been killed. A group of doctors had previously put the civilian death toll at 97.

“Targeting of aid workers and facilities continues in Sudan. We are receiving reports of attacks and sexual violence against aid workers. And yesterday our (office) in South Darfur was looted,” said Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The sudden outbreak of violence over the weekend between the country’s two top generals, each backed by tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters, has trapped millions of people in their homes or wherever they can find shelter, the supplies running out and several hospitals forced to close down.

Top diplomats on four continents rushed to broker a truce, and the UN Security Council was due to discuss the crisis.

A man looks at the damage inside a house during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, April 17, 2023. STRINGER / REUTERS

She said a shell hit a neighbor’s house on Sunday, killing at least three people. “We couldn’t take them to the hospital or bury them.”

In central Khartoum, sustained gunfire erupted and white smoke billowed near the main military headquarters, a major battlefront. Nearby, at least 88 students and staff have been trapped in the University of Khartoum’s engineering school library since the fighting began, one of the students said in a video uploaded Monday . A student was killed in clashes outside and another injured, he said. They have no food or water, he said, pointing to a room full of people sleeping on the floor.

Even in a country with a long history of military coups, the scenes of fighting in the capital and its neighboring city Omdurman across the Nile were unprecedented. The unrest comes just days before Sudanese celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting.

Under international pressure, Burhan and Dagalo had recently agreed to a framework agreement with political parties and pro-democracy groups, but the signing was repeatedly delayed as tensions mounted over the RSF’s integration into the armed forces and the future chain of command.

The United States, the UN and others have called for a truce. Egypt, which supports the Sudanese army, and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – which have forged close ties with the RSF by sending thousands of fighters to support their war in Yemen – also called on both sides to withdraw.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Monday evening that Cairo was in “permanent contact” with the army and the RSF, urging them to stop fighting and resume negotiations.

But the two generals have so far dug in, demanding the surrender of the other.

Smoke rises from burning planes inside Khartoum airport during clashes between paramilitary rapid support forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, April 17, 2023. STRINGER / REUTERS

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that the EU ambassador to Sudan “was attacked in his own residence”, without providing further details. A spokesman for Borrell told Agence France-Presse that the veteran diplomat was “OK” after the attack.

Dagalo, whose forces stem from the notorious Janjaweed militias in Sudan’s Darfur region, presented himself as a defender of democracy and called Burhan an aggressor and a “radical Islamist”. Both generals have a long history of human rights abuses and their forces have cracked down on pro-democracy activists.

Heavy firefights raged in several parts of the capital and Omdurman, where both sides brought in tens of thousands of troops, positioning them in almost every neighborhood.

Twelve hospitals in the capital region have been “forcibly evacuated” and are “out of service” due to attacks or power cuts, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union said, out of a total of about 20. Four hospitals outside the capital have also closed , he added in a statement Monday evening.

Hadia Saeed said she and her three children took shelter in a downstairs room of their home for fear of shelling as gunfire rang out in their Bahri district, north of Khartoum. They have food for a few more days, but “after that we don’t know what to do,” she said.

Residents said fierce fighting with artillery and other heavy weapons raged Monday afternoon in the Gabra district, southwest of Khartoum. People were trapped and screaming inside their homes, said Asmaa al-Toum, a doctor living in the area.

Fighting has been particularly fierce around each side’s main bases and at strategic government buildings – all of which are in residential areas.

The army said on Monday it had secured the main television building in Omdurman, repelling the RSF after days of fighting. Sudanese public television has resumed broadcasting.

On Sunday, the RSF said it had abandoned its main barracks and bases in Omdurman, which the armed forces had pounded with airstrikes. Videos online on Monday claimed to show the bodies of dozens of men said to be RSF fighters at the base, strewn across beds, the floor of a clinic and outside in a courtyard. The authenticity of the videos could not be independently confirmed.

The army and the RSF were also fighting in most major centers in the country, including the western Darfur region and parts of the north and east near the borders with Egypt and Ethiopia. Battles raged around a strategic air base at Merowe, some 350 kilometers (215 miles) northwest of the capital on Monday, with both sides claiming control of the facility.

Only four years ago, Sudan inspired hope after a popular uprising helped topple longtime autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir.

But the unrest that followed, particularly the 2021 coup, frustrated democratic momentum and destroyed the economy. A third of the population – around 16 million people – now depends on humanitarian aid in this resource-rich country, the third largest in Africa.

Save the Children, an international charity, said it had temporarily suspended most of its operations across Sudan. He said looters raided his offices in Darfur, stealing medical supplies, laptops, vehicles and a refrigerator. The World Food Program suspended operations over the weekend after three staff died in Darfur, and the International Rescue Committee also halted most operations.

With the United States, the European Union, African and Arab countries all calling for an end to the fighting, the UN Security Council was to discuss developments. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was consulting with the Arab League, the African Union and leaders in the region, urging anyone with influence to press for peace.

–Margaret Brennan contributed reporting.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sudan-fighting-blinken-us-convoy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related