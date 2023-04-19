



Journalists’ Guild, Authors and Publishers condemn Ernest Moret’s arrest under Britain’s terrorism laws.

London Metropolitan Police have been criticized by writers, journalists’ guilds and activists for questioning and detaining a French publisher under British terrorism laws.

Popular science-fiction author Alain Damasio and Ernest Moret, international rights manager for Editions La Fabrique, were stopped by police on Monday evening on their way to the London Book Fair.

Editions La Fabrique said in a joint statement with British publisher Verso Books that police dragged Moret aside for questioning under section 7 of the Terrorism Act after arriving at St Pancreas train station in London.

The bill would give police the power to stop, interrogate and detain people to determine whether they were complicit in the preparation or incitement of acts of terrorism. Read the definition of the Metropolitan Police.

Police said the day after tomorrow took part in a protest against controversial pension reform in France.

France has been engulfed in a wave of protests in recent months as President Emmanuel Macron pushes through a bill to extend the retirement age by two years.

Police claimed that Ernst took part in the protests in France to justify this action, a statement that is very markedly inappropriate for British police to make and appears to clearly indicate collusion between French and British authorities in the matter. Read the joint statement. .

The day after tomorrow, she was arrested and taken to a police station after failing to provide her phone and password to the police, the publisher said.

We believe that these actions are egregious and unreasonable violations of the fundamental principles of freedom of expression and an example of abuse of anti-terrorism laws.

Britain’s National Union of Journalists (NUJ) was one of the organizations condemning Moreh’s arrest.

NUJ representative Pamela Morton said Ernest Moret’s arrest was “deeply concerning.” It seems strange that British police would act in this way, using terrorism laws to arrest a publisher who was doing legitimate business here for the London Book Fair.

French publisher Ernest Moret has been detained by London’s Schedule 7 (counter-terrorism) police for participating in protests in France. https://t.co/qwCTuIxxzi

Tarek Younis (@Tarek_Younis_) April 18, 2023

London Metropolitan Police Service did not name Moret, but said it arrested the 28-year-old man under the Terrorism Act and then arrested him for intentionally interfering with a Schedule 7 prosecutor.

Police said he was released on bail late Tuesday, but did not give further details, according to AFP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/19/uk-police-under-fire-for-arresting-french-publisher The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

