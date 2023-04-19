Minister warns Russian hackers want to disrupt or destroy UK infrastructure | hacking





Russian hackers, organized along the paramilitary Wagner Group, are trying to sabotage or destroy parts of Britain’s vital national infrastructure, a cabinet minister will warn at a cyber conference in Belfast on Wednesday.

Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden will issue a national alert to key businesses amid growing international concern that the Kremlin, under pressure as Russia struggles in Ukraine, is seeking new ways to intimidate the West.

A leaked US intelligence agency earlier this month warned that Russian hackers claimed to have seized control systems belonging to a Canadian gas pipeline in late February with the intention of causing an explosion.

Dowden is expected to say that revealing threats at Cyber ​​UK events is not something we take lightly. He will argue that companies in utilities and other critical sectors must be secured to realize that they must invest in cybersecurity as needed to defend themselves and their country.

He will explain that the adversaries have ideological rather than financial motives, which makes the situation particularly worrying as they are less likely to exhibit the same level of restraint as those directly employed by the state.

Top-secret snippets of Pentagon files leaked earlier this month warned that a Russian cybercriminal group called Zarya claimed to have taken over control systems for an unnamed pipeline. The hacker then requested guidance from the country’s FSB spy agency on what to do next.

According to the report, the hackers shared screenshots with the FSB claiming the ability to increase valve pressure, disable alarms and initiate emergency shutdowns of unspecified gas distribution stations.

However, there is no corroborating evidence from the public domain that a Canadian natural gas pipeline company suffered the described hacker attack or that an explosion occurred. Although labeled as something only the eyes of the U.S. could see, the intelligence may also have helped prevent the attack.

Royal Mail was targeted by Russian criminal hackers earlier this year and the LockBit group demanded an $80 million ransom after the attackers encrypted files critical to the company’s international operations. The outrageous demands were rejected, according to transcripts of the negotiations that hackers leaked online.

Dowden did not name the hacker group, but references to Wagner, a large paramilitary group playing a significant role in Ukraine, suggest that he believes the UK is working to organize a criminal hacker group. permanent.

Critical national infrastructure includes areas such as gas, electricity, telecommunications and postal networks, as well as emergency services and other organizations on which daily life depends. Serious attacks are still rare, but in the United States two years ago, an oil pipeline along the US East Coast briefly shut down operations when an online heist gang hacked it to run out of gasoline and jet fuel.

Russian hackers have also been targeting Ukrainian utilities before and after full-scale invasions over the past few years. Ukraine was able to maintain supplies with Western help, though some of the cyberattacks last fall were carried out alongside missile strikes targeting power and substations in its energy grid.

