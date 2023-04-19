UN expresses concern to US over spy reports





The United Nations

The United Nations has filed a formal complaint with the United States following reports that Washington spied on Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other senior UN officials.

“We have now formally expressed to the host nation our concern over recent reports that the communications of the Secretary General and other senior UN officials have been subject to surveillance and interference by the US government” , UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

The reports linked to Guterres and the UN emerged as part of a trove of highly classified US documents that have been leaked and circulated on social media sites for weeks. They included sensitive information about Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as information about US allies including Israel, Turkey and South Korea.

Dujarric said the UN sent a letter Monday evening via the US Mission to the United Nations. He said no response had been received by Tuesday afternoon.

We have made it clear that such actions are inconsistent with the obligations of the United States as enumerated in the Charter of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations,” Dujarric said.

The US government has not commented on the substance of the leaked documents. However, on April 13, Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guard member suspected of leaking the documents, was arrested in connection with the case. He faces two criminal charges: unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information, and unauthorized deletion and retention of classified documents.

The BBC first reported last week that Guterres may have been spied on, including his private conversations with Deputy General Secretary Amina Mohammed. The leaked documents also contained Washington’s concerns that Guterres was being too accommodating with Moscow.

The UN chief has been scrambling to keep alive a nine-month-old grain deal that allows Ukraine to export its food products through the Black Sea. Moscow has repeatedly complained that the benefits it was supposed to receive in return have not materialized and is threatening to quit the deal. But António Guterres has made it very clear since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that this is a violation of the UN Charter and international law.

The general secretary has been in his post for some time, Dujarric said April 13 when asked about the information. He has been in politics and a public figure for quite some time. So he’s not surprised, I think, that people are spying on him and eavesdropping on his private conversations. Unfortunately, either for various reasons, it allows such private conversations to be distorted and made public.

The latest report, published Monday by The Washington Post, recounts Guterres’ anger over a letter from Ethiopia’s foreign minister rejecting plans by UN chiefs to visit the northern Tigray region. Ethiopia, during a February 2023 trip to Ethiopia to attend the African Union Summit. António Guterres traveled to Addis Ababa on this trip but did not travel to northern Ethiopia.

