UK Inflation Falls Less Than Expected as Food Prices Soar 19.1% | inflation





UK inflation fell less than expected in March, remaining in double digits, as households were squeezed by soaring food and beverage prices at the fastest annual rate since 1977.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said annual inflation, measured by the consumer price index, fell to 10.1% last month and resumed its decline after an unexpected rise of 10.4% in February. Inflation peaked at 11.1% in October.

However, economists have predicted an even bigger drop in the annual inflation rate to 9.8%. The possibility of a Bank of England rate hike next month spiked on the news, and the market indicated a 97% chance of a rate hike to 4.5% on May 11th, with 5% likely by the fall.

Inflation slows in March

The smaller-than-expected drop in inflation came after world oil prices fell in recent months, reflecting sharp declines in gasoline and diesel prices for motorists, and as the immediate result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 declined from a year-over-year comparison. do.

However, this decline was offset by a 19.1% increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices through March, driven by record increases in bread and grain prices and sharp rises in biscuits and cakes.

This increase puts pressure on Britain’s poorest families, who spend a larger share of their income on basic necessities than wealthier families.

ONS said prices for fruit, chocolate, snacks and meat all soared, while prices for ready-to-eat food, sauces and hot drinks rose at the fastest annual rate since comparison records began in 1989.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said the government was not doing enough to support households struggling with soaring cost of living.

rising food prices

The UK has the highest inflation in the G7, twice as high as the US and significantly higher than several EU countries. Separate figures on Wednesday showed inflation in the eurozone had fallen to 6.9% in March.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the government was on track to meet its annual target of halving inflation this year. This figure reaffirms exactly why we must continue our efforts to lower inflation so that we can alleviate pressure on families and businesses.

But ministers are likely to be under pressure for soaring food prices. Despite the government and the Bank of England’s focus on wages’ contribution to inflationary pressures, the TUC said food prices were rising at three times the wages of workers.

TUC secretary general Paul Nowak said families will continue to reel from crisis to crisis unless prices are controlled and wages are raised in every corner of the countryside. Make no mistake. The cost of living nightmare in the UK isn’t over.

Bank of England officials were looking for signs that inflationary pressures would subside as they reviewed a 12th consecutive rate hike next month. But economists have warned that recent figures show the risk of persistently high inflation.

Core inflation, which removed more volatile factors such as food and energy prices, remained unchanged at 6.2%, disappointing expectations of a decline.

Food prices across Europe have soared since the Russian invasion as producers grapple with soaring energy, fertilizer and material costs sparked by the conflict, as well as severe weather affecting harvests in many countries around the world. Russia and Ukraine are the world’s largest agricultural exporters.

Food inflation is higher in the UK than in the EU, including Germany, although economists have warned that additional costs and delays related to Brexit may have had an impact as well.

Food inflation increased further in March.

Despite soaring consumer prices, major food commodities have declined in global markets in recent months, with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization index down more than 30 points year over year.

While raising hopes that the pressure on consumers will subside in the coming months, business leaders said it could take time to filter out as farmers and food manufacturers use fixed, long-term contracts to buy and sell.

However, some observers have warned that there is a risk of greedy inflation when companies apply inflationary pressure by raising prices. George Dibb, director of the IPPR think tank Center for Economic Justice, said:

It is time for policymakers to prioritize looking at greedy inflation and containing corporate profits instead of blaming workers’ wages for rising inflation.

