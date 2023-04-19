Coinbase Could Exit US, CEO Says, As SEC Doubles Down On Crypto Review





Coinbase (COIN), the largest US-domiciled crypto exchange by trading volume, could leave the US if regulators do not clarify their approach to cryptocurrencies, CEO Brian Armstrong has said.

During an event in London, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the crypto asset exchange could leave the United States if the regulatory climate does not improve. Congressional hearing. Gensler declined to say whether Ether is a commodity or a security. Coinbase ready to leave the United States

Armstrong, speaking at an event in London, said he was frustrated with the lack of clear rules for the crypto industry in the United States, where different regulators have conflicting views on how classify and regulate digital assets. He said he would prefer to operate in a jurisdiction where there is only one regulator with a consistent approach, such as the UK.

“I think if a number of years go by without us seeing regulatory clarity emerge in the United States, we may have to look at investing more in other parts of the world,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong added that he still sees the United States as an important crypto market, but if the situation does not improve over the next few years, he would be open to relocating the company. Everything is on the table, including moving or whatever is necessary, he said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched more than 50 crypto-related enforcement actions over the past few years. The SEC filed a lawsuit against crypto exchange Bittrex on Monday. The exchange began reducing its operations in the United States earlier this month, citing “the current regulatory and economic environment in the United States”.

Coinbase itself received a Wells Notice, a warning of impending legal action, from the SEC in late March.

House Republicans Grill SEC Chairman Gensler

The House Financial Services Committee questioned SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on Tuesday about how securities laws will apply to the crypto industry going forward. Prior to the hearing, 29 Republican members of Congress echoed Armstrong’s concerns in a letter to Gensler.

“Without clear rules of conduct, your push for companies to ‘come and register’ is a deliberate misrepresentation of the SEC’s non-existent registration process,” the letter read. “The only entity to blame for the lack of registrants is the SEC itself.”

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) called the SEC’s approach to crypto exchanges “nonsense” in opening remarks to the hearing. “You are punishing digital asset companies for allegedly not following the law when they don’t know it will apply to them.”

McHenry also pushed Gensler to clarify whether Ether should be defined as a security or a commodity, but the SEC Chairman was unwilling to do so.

Instead, Gensler reiterated his belief that the SEC has sufficient authority to deal with the crypto industry and that regulatory clarity exists. “Right now, unfortunately, this market is plagued with non-compliance,” Gensler said.

